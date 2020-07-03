101st Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

626,688

21,467

Recovered

379,848

19,945

Deaths

18,225

378

Maharashtra1866261011728178 Tamil Nadu98392560211321 Delhi92175630072864 Gujarat33999246011887 Uttar Pradesh2482517221735 West Bengal1917012528683 Telangana185709069275 Rajasthan1831214574421 Karnataka180168336272 Andhra Pradesh160977313198 Haryana1494110499240 Madhya Pradesh1386110655581 Bihar10204781173 Assam8956583212 Jammu and Kashmir76954856105 Odisha7316535333 Punjab56683989149 Kerala4594243626 Uttarakhand2791190937 Chhatisgarh2339193713 Jharkhand2339160512 Tripura140110931 Manipur12605790 Goa11984783 Himachal Pradesh9796179 Puducherry73930112 Nagaland5351820 Chandigarh4463676 Arunachal Pradesh182601 Mizoram1601230 Sikkim88490 Meghalaya50421
Science 03 Jul 2020 Zydus Cadila's ...
Science

Zydus Cadila's potential COVID drug may begin human clinical trials

PTI
Published Jul 3, 2020, 10:55 am IST
Updated Jul 3, 2020, 10:55 am IST
India’s 'first' indigenous COVID-19 vaccine candidate Covaxin had also got the nod for human clinical trials recently
Representational Image. (AP)
 Representational Image. (AP)

New Delhi: A potential COVID-19 vaccine indigenously developed by the Ahmedabad-based Zydus Cadila Healthcare Ltd has got the nod from the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) for human clinical trials, according to a government source.

The approval process was fast-tracked following a recommendation by the subject expert committee on COVID-19, considering the emergency and unmet medical need during the pandemic.

 

"DCGI Dr V G Somani has given approval for the phase I and II clinical trials (on humans) of the potential novel coronavirus vaccine developed by Zydus Cadila Healthcare Ltd on Thursday after its animal studies were found to be successful," an official source in the know of the developments told PTI.

The assent for human trials was given after the company submitted data of clinical trial on animals to the DCGI, in which the vaccine candidate was found to be successful with respect to safety and immunogenicity, the source said.

The company is likely to start enrolment of subjects soon.

"The phase I and II trials will take around three months to be completed," the source said.

The country's 'first' indigenous COVID-19 vaccine candidate Covaxin, developed by Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research and National Institute of Virology (NIV), had recently got the nod for human clinical trials from the DCGI.

India's COVID-19 tally rose to 6,04,641 on Thursday with a single-day increase of 19,148 cases, just five days after it crossed the five-lakh mark, while the death toll rose to 17,834 with 434 new fatalities, according to the Union Health Ministry.

Tags: covaxin, hyderabad, bharat biotech, zydus cadila healthcare ltd, ahmedabad, drugs controller general of india (dcgi), human trial, covid-19 vaccine, coronavirus, indian vaccine
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


