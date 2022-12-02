  
Science 02 Dec 2022 Musk's company ...
Science

Musk's company aims to test brain implant in people

AP | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Dec 2, 2022, 8:28 am IST
Updated Dec 2, 2022, 8:28 am IST
Neural Implant (Image: neuralink.com)
 Neural Implant (Image: neuralink.com)

San Francisco: Tech billionaire Elon Musk said his Neuralink company is seeking permission to test its brain implant in people soon.

In a show and tell presentation livestreamed Wednesday night, Musk said his team is in the process of asking US regulators to allow them to test the device.

He said he thinks the company should be able to put the implant in a human brain as part of a clinical trial in about six months, though that timeline is far from certain.

Musk's Neuralink is one of many groups working on linking brains to computers, efforts aimed at helping treat brain disorders, overcoming brain injuries and other applications.

The field dates back to the 1960s, said Rajesh Rao, co-director of the Center for Neurotechnology at the University of Washington. But it really took off in the 90s. And more recently we've seen lots of advances, especially in the area of communication brain computer interfaces.

Rao, who watched Musk's presentation online, said he doesn't think Neuralink is ahead of the pack in terms of brain-computer interface achievements. But ... they are quite ahead in terms of the actual hardware in the devices, he said.

The Neuralink device is about the size of a large coin and is designed to be implanted in the skull, with ultra-thin wires going directly into the brain.

Musk said the first two applications in people would be restoring vision and helping people with little or no ability to operate their muscles rapidly use digital devices.

He said he also envisions that in someone with a broken neck, signals from the brain could be bridged to Neuralink devices in the spinal cord.

"We're confident there are no physical limitations to enabling full body functionality," said Musk, who recently took over Twitter and is the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX.

In experiments by other teams, implanted sensors have let paralyzed people use brain signals to operate computers and move robotic arms. In a 2018 study in the journal PLOS ONE, three participants with paralysis below the neck affecting all of their limbs used an experimental brain-computer interface being tested by the consortium BrainGate. The interface records neural activity from a small sensor in the brain to navigate things like email and apps.

A recent study in the journal Nature, by scientists at the Swiss research center NeuroRestore, identified a type of neuron activated by electrical stimulation of the spinal cord, allowing nine patients with chronic spinal cord injury to walk again.

Researchers have also been working on brain and machine interfaces for restoring vision. Rao said some companies have developed retinal implants, but Musk's announcement suggested his team would use signals directly targeting the brain's visual cortex, an approach that some academic groups are also pursuing, with limited success.

Neuralink spokespeople did not immediately respond to an email to the press office. Dr. Jaimie Henderson, a neurosurgery professor at Stanford University who is an adviser for Neuralink, said one way Neuralink is different than some other devices is that it has the ability to reach into deeper layers of the brain.

But he added: There are lots of different systems that have lots of different advantages.

Click on Deccan Chronicle Technology and Science for the latest news and reviews. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter

...
Tags: elon musk, neuralink


Horoscope 02 December 2022, Your Daily Astroguide

Related Stories

Next big tech? Musk’s Neuralink implant prototype to create brain-computer interface
Elon Musk’s Neuralink will start drilling human skulls for brain rewiring next year

Latest From Science

After inaugurating the facility on November 25, Isro Chairman S. Somanath said that India could now travel to space from one more platform. (PTI /R Senthil Kumar)

Private launchpad & mission control centre at ISRO

ISRO chairperson S. Somanath with delegates from Bhutan after the launch of PSLV-C54 at Satish Dhawan Space Centre, in Sriharikota on Saturday

Aditya L-1 to piggyback on PSLV for 15 lakh km trip

India’s Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV-C54) is seen taking off from the first launch pad at Satish Dhawan Space Centre, SHAR, Sriharikota.

PSLV-C54 successfully launches 9 satellites in two different orbits

PSLV-C54 carrying earth observation satellite along with eight other co-passenger satellites after its launch from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota. (PTI Photo)

Hyderabad-based firm's satellites to aid amateur radio net



MOST POPULAR

 

Bharat Biotech misstated Covaxin trial data

Extremely serious procedural leniencies and incorrect reporting of the results of trials of Covaxin, Bharat Biotech’s anti-Covid vaccine, have come to light. (AFP)
 

Four movies and 15 OTT releases lined up for this week

A poster of Hit 2 (By arrangement)
 

Marriage season to restart from Nov. 30

Devotees have requested temple authorities to construct pandals with palm-leaves on the open grounds, so that they could easily perform weddings. (Representional file image)
 

'Razakar' on sets, to aid BJP in 2023 Telangana elections

A photograph from the shooting of an upcoming movie based on the atrocities of Razakars in the erstwhile state of Hyderabad. (Image: DC)
 

Bizarre creatures found living in depths of Indian Ocean: Scientists

A representational picture of aquatic life (Image: Pexels.com)
 

Earth now weighs six ronnagrams: New metric prefixes voted in

It marks the first time in more than three decades that new prefixes have been added to the International System of Units (SI), the agreed global standard for the metric system. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Science

Private launchpad & mission control centre at ISRO

After inaugurating the facility on November 25, Isro Chairman S. Somanath said that India could now travel to space from one more platform. (PTI /R Senthil Kumar)

President to inaugurate Integrated Cryogenic Engine Manufacturing facility of HAL

industan Aeronautics Limited (HAL)

Researchers develop chewing gum to reduce SARS-CoV-2 transmission

Incubating samples obtained from nasopharyngeal swabs from COVID-positive patients with the gum showed that the ACE2 present could neutralize SARS-CoV-2 viruses. (Photo: PTI/Representational)

Isro holds static test of Gaganyaan escape motor

File photo of Gaganyaan project successfully test-firing the Low Altitude Escape Motor of Crew Escape System (CES), from Sriharikota. (Photo: PTI)

Earth now weighs six ronnagrams: New metric prefixes voted in

It marks the first time in more than three decades that new prefixes have been added to the International System of Units (SI), the agreed global standard for the metric system. (Photo: ANI)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

-->