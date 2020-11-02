The Indian Premier League 2020

Science 02 Nov 2020 Coronavirus developi ...
Science

Coronavirus developing genetic mutations, turning more contagious: Study

PTI
Published Nov 2, 2020, 11:49 am IST
Updated Nov 2, 2020, 11:49 am IST
The research, published in the journal mBIO, however, did not find that these mutations have made the virus deadlier
A student washes her hands at Chamata Girls School after schools re-opened following a gap of more then seven months due to coronavirus pandemic, at Chamata in Nalbari district, Monday, Nov. 2, 2020. (PTI Photo)
 A student washes her hands at Chamata Girls School after schools re-opened following a gap of more then seven months due to coronavirus pandemic, at Chamata in Nalbari district, Monday, Nov. 2, 2020. (PTI Photo)

Houston: The novel coronavirus is accumulating genetic mutations, one of which may have made it more contagious, according to a study involving more than 5,000 COVID-19 patients in the US.

The research, published in the journal mBIO, however, did not find that these mutations have made the virus deadlier or changed clinical outcomes.

 

The researchers noted that the mutation, called D614G, is located in the spike protein that pries open our cells for viral entry.

"The virus is mutating due to a combination of neutral drift -- which just means random genetic changes that don't help or hurt the virus -- and pressure from our immune systems," said Ilya Finkelstein, associate professor at The University of Texas at Austin, US.

The researchers noted that during the initial wave of the pandemic, 71 per cent of the novel coronaviruses identified in patients in Houston had this mutation.

 

When the second wave of the outbreak hit Houston during the summer, this variant had leaped to 99.9 per cent prevalence, they said.

This mirrors a trend observed around the world, according to the researchers.

The reason why strains containing this mutation outcompete those that didn't have it may be that natural selection would favour strains of the virus that transmit more easily, the researchers said.

However, some scientists have suggested another explanation, called "founder's effects."

In that scenario, the D614G mutation might have been more common in the first viruses to arrive in Europe and North America, essentially giving them a head start on other strains, according to the researchers.

 

The spike protein is also continuing to accumulate additional mutations of unknown significance, they said.

The team also showed in lab experiments that at least one such mutation allows spike to evade a neutralising antibody that humans naturally produce to fight SARS-CoV-2 infections.

The researchers said this may allow that variant of the virus to more easily slip past our immune systems.

Although it is not clear yet whether that translates into it also being more easily transmitted between individuals, they said.

The scientists noted a total of 285 mutations across thousands of infections, although most don't appear to have a significant effect on how severe the disease is.

 

Click on Deccan Chronicle Technology and Science for the latest news and reviews. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter

...
Tags: coronavirus covid-19


Latest From Science

Bharat Biotech's vaccine candidate -Covaxin- has been developed in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) - National Institute of Virology (NIV) using inactivated Sars-Cov-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.(Representational Image:AFP)

Bharat Biotech to launch Covaxin in second quarter of 2021

Lifestyle diseases

Lifestyle diseases making Indians heavier: ICMR

Representational image of Coronavirus

Treatment for 6 months needed post Covid-19

SARS Cov-2 virus will not require a vaccine every year as per a latest study

COVID-19 vaccine might provide longer immunity, thanks to its low mutation



ADVERTISEMENT

IPL 2020

 

Full Scorecard RCB vs SUN Match 52, Sunrisers Hyderabad win by 5 wickets DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

RCB VS SRH Match 52, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 

Full Scorecard DEL vs MI Match 51, Mumbai Indians win by 9 wickets DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

DC VS MI Match 51, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 

Full Scorecard KXI vs RAJ Match 50, Rajasthan Royals win by 7 wickets DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

KXIP VS RR Match 50, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 

Full Scorecard CHE vs KKR Match 49, Chennai Super Kings win by 6 wickets DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

CSK VS KKR Match 49, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 

Full Scorecard MI vs RCB Match 48, Mumbai Indians win by 5 wickets DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

MI VS RCB Match 48, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 

Full Scorecard SUN vs DEL Match 47, Sunrisers Hyderabad win by 88 runs DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

SRH VS DC Match 47, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Science

Two volunteers who were given Oxford vaccine are fine

The Oxford vaccine candidate has been administered to two volunteers at the Bharathi Hospital in Pune.

Monsoon pattern changing in India: Himalayas, south to get more rainfall in future

Representational image.

Telangana miners stop work at night to let tiger prowl in peace

A CCTV grab of a young male tiger, about three years old, looking down a mine belonging to the Singareni Colieries in Adilabad district of Telangana.

Covaxin to use ViroVax's adjuvant Alhydroxiquim-II to boost immune response

Covaxin is an inactivated vaccine derived from a strain of SARS-CoV-2 virus, isolated at the National Institute of Virology (NIV), Pune, an Indian virology research institute. (Representational Image: AFP)

India stands nowhere on Covid-19 research, says virologist

India is not among countries collaborating on research into the airborne transmission of the coronavirus. (AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham