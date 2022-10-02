  
Science 02 Oct 2022 After eight years, I ...
Science

After eight years, India's Mars Orbiter craft quietly bids adieu

PTI | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Oct 2, 2022, 7:00 pm IST
Updated Oct 2, 2022, 7:00 pm IST
The Mars Orbiter Mission (MOM), also called Mangalyaan is a space probe orbiting Mars since 24 September, 2014.
 The Mars Orbiter Mission (MOM), also called Mangalyaan is a space probe orbiting Mars since 24 September, 2014.

BENGALURU: India's Mars Orbiter craft has run out of propellant and its battery drained beyond the safe limit, fuelling speculation that the country's maiden interplanetary mission 'Mangalyaan' may have finally completed its long innings.

The Rs 450 crore Mars Orbiter Mission was launched onboard PSLV-C25 on November five, 2013, and the MOM spacecraft was successfully inserted into Martian orbit on September 24, 2014 in its first attempt.

“Right now, there is no fuel left. The satellite battery has drained,” sources in the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) told PTI. “The link has been lost”.
There was, however, no official word from the country's national space agency, headquartered here.

With fuel on board, ISRO had been performing orbital manoeuvres on MOM spacecraft to take it to a new orbit to avoid an impending eclipse in the past.
“But recently there were back-to-back eclipses including one that lasted seven-and-half hours,” officials said on condition of anonymity, noting that all the propellant on board the ageing satellite had been consumed.

“As the satellite battery is designed to handle eclipse duration of only about one hour and 40 minutes, a longer eclipse would drain the battery beyond the safe limit,” another official said.

ISRO officials noted that the Mars orbiter craft functioned for almost eight years, well beyond its designed mission life of six months. “It has done its job and yielded significant scientific results,” they said.

The objectives of the mission were primarily technological and included design, realisation and launch of a Mars Orbiter spacecraft capable of operating with sufficient autonomy during the journey phase; Mars orbit insertion/ capture and in-orbit phase around Mars.

The MOM -- a technology demonstration venture -- carried five scientific payloads (total 15 kg) collecting data on surface geology, morphology, atmospheric processes, surface temperature and atmospheric escape process.

The five instruments are: Mars Color Camera (MCC), Thermal Infrared Imaging Spectrometer (TIS), Methane Sensor for Mars (MSM), Mars Exospheric Neutral Composition Analyser (MENCA) and Lyman Alpha Photometer (LAP).
“MOM is credited with many laurels like cost-effectiveness, short period of realisation, economical mass-budget, and miniaturisation of five heterogeneous science payloads”, ISRO officials pointed out.

Click on Deccan Chronicle Technology and Science for the latest news and reviews. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter

...
Tags: mangalyaan mission, mars orbit mission


Latest From Science

This screengrab made from NASA live feed on September 26, 2022, shows Dimorphos just before the Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) made impact with the asteroid, as watched by the NASA team (bottom L) at DART headquarters in Laurel, Maryland. (Photo:AFP)

Bam! NASA spacecraft crashes into asteroid in defense test

industan Aeronautics Limited (HAL)

President to inaugurate Integrated Cryogenic Engine Manufacturing facility of HAL

Paleontologists have identified a new genus and species of algae called Protocodium sinense which predates the origin of land plants and modern animals (Representational image: ANI)

Fossil algae offer new insights into plant kingdom's roots

The motor used Hydroxyl-terminated polybutadiene (HTPB) as fuel and liquid oxygen (LOX) as the oxidiser. (Representational Image/ ISRO)

ISRO successfully tests hybrid motor, eyes new propulsion system for rockets



MOST POPULAR

 

Uber’s audio recording feature sparks worries

On its website, Uber has stated: “To maintain the privacy of parties in the vehicle, the recorded content is encrypted, and neither riders nor drivers can listen to it.” (AFP Photo)
 

Bike taxi services run in Hyderabad without helmets

File photo of a motorist wearing a helmet. (Photo: AFP)
 

Woman gets husband ‘married’ to his ex-lover

A woman sacrificed her marriage and got her husband married to his ex-lover in Tirupati district. (Representational Image/DC)
 

Woman cop saves life with CPR as stampede breaks out at Gymkhana grounds

Woman Constable Dawa Naveena who saved the life of a woman during the stampede at Gymkhana grounds in Hyderabad on Thursday. (Photo By Arrangement)
 

‘Dead woman’ comes back home two days after ’burial’

News
 

Pack of 11 stray dogs attack medico at Chest Hospital in Hyderabad

The first-year postgraduate medical student suffered deep wounds from multiple bites on her arms, legs and other body parts. She was immediately taken to the hospital’s casualty ward for treatment. (Image: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Science

Drug that may treat serious COVID-19 complication in children identified

This 2020 electron microscope image provided by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases - Rocky Mountain Laboratories shows SARS-CoV-2 virus particles which cause COVID-19, isolated from a patient in the U.S., emerging from the surface of cells cultured in a lab. (Photo: AP/File)

Mix-and-match vaccines highly effective against COVID-19: Lancet study

A health worker prepares a dose of the Covishield vaccine against the Covid-19 coronavirus, at a vaccination centre in Rajawadi Hospital in Mumbai. (Photo: AFP/File)

Experts link recent drop in wheat production to climate change

A file photo of a flooded area. (Image: PTI)

Study finds why some COVID cases are more critical than others:

A healthcare volunteer inoculates an elderly man with COVID-19 vaccine dose at her home in Mumbai. (Photo: PTI/File)

SARS-CoV-2 can damage heart blood vessels without infecting them: Study

The SARS-CoV-2 virus has RNA as its genetic material. (Photo: Representational/PTI)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->