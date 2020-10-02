The Indian Premier League 2020

 LIVE !  :  CSK VS SRH Match 14, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match Live: CSK 26/1, Overs 5.0, CHE VS SUN Match 14, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 
Science 02 Oct 2020 Don't expect co ...
Science

Don't expect coronavirus vaccine in public before fall of 2021, say experts

PTI
Published Oct 2, 2020, 9:38 pm IST
Updated Oct 2, 2020, 9:38 pm IST
Researchers at McGill University in Canada carried out a survey of 28 experts working in vaccinology in late June 2020.
Representational image. (AP)
 Representational image. (AP)

New Delhi: An effective vaccine is not likely to be available for the general public before the fall of  2021, according to experts working in the field of vaccine development.

Researchers at McGill University in Canada carried out a survey of 28 experts working in vaccinology in late June 2020.

 

The majority of those surveyed were mostly Canadian or American academics with an average of 25 years of experience working in the field.

"Experts in our survey offered forecasts on vaccine development that were generally less optimistic than the timeline of early 2021 offered by US public officials," Jonathan Kimmelman, a professor at McGill University, said in a statement.

"In general they seem to believe that a publicly available vaccine next summer is the best-case scenario with the possibility that it may take until 2022," said Kimmelman, the senior author on the paper published in the Journal of General Internal Medicine.

 

Many experts also believe that there may be some false starts before an effective vaccine is available.

"The experts we surveyed believe that there is a 1 in 3 chance that the vaccine will receive a safety warning label after approval, and a 4 in 10 chance that the first large field study will not report efficacy," added Patrick Kane, the lead author of the paper, a postdoctoral fellow at McGill University.

The study also showed that about one-third of those surveyed believe that vaccine development is likely to face two main setbacks.

 

The first vaccine widely deployed in the US and/or Canada will receive a boxed warning from the FDA to highlight serious or life-threatening adverse reactions, the researchers said.

Also, the first large field trial in the US and/or Canada will report a null or negative result in terms of efficacy, they said.

"Our study finds that experts are largely in agreement about the timeline for a SARS-CoV-2 vaccine," said Stephen Broomell, an associate professor at Carnegie Mellon University in the US.

"While this does not track with many overly optimistic government projections, it reflects a belief that researchers are indeed on a faster pace to development compared to previous vaccines," Broomell said in a statement.

 

Click on Deccan Chronicle Technology and Science for the latest news and reviews. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter

...
Tags: russian vaccine, coronavirus vaccine, coronavirus (covid-19)


Latest From Science

Covid's not a laughing matter, experts say.

How not to spread Covid-19: Just don't shout or LOL

Doctors say patients with diabetes and glaucoma must not neglect the need for regular consultations. (Representational image)

Hyderabad eye hospitals report 80% drop in consultations due to Covid-19

The results of Bharat Biotech are encouraging but there are queries raised about the effects on the central nervous system which have not been detailed in the animals.

Covaxin test on animals show sign of hope

Representational image

Rare positioning of six planets today



ADVERTISEMENT

IPL 2020

 

Live: CSK 26/1, Overs 5.0, CHE VS SUN Match 14, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

CSK VS SRH Match 14, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 

Dhoni becomes IPL's most-capped player with 194 games, surpassing Raina

MS Dhoni is also the second most successful skipper in IPL history after Rohit Sharma, having led CSK to three titles (2010, 2011 and 2018) with a total of eight final appearances. (Photo | Modified from PTI)
 

DC vs KKR will likely be a contest between Rishabh Pant and Andre Russell

If there is Shubman Gill, Andre Russell and Eoin Morgan in one side, there is Rishabh Pant, Marcus Stoinis and Shreyas Iyer on the other end, all capable big-hitters and ever-ready to add to the whopping 62 sixes that has been hit on this ground in the two games held there so far. (Photo | PTI)
 

Great to have Pollard in form early, we are always banking on him: Zaheer Khan

Kieron Pollard smashed an unbeaten 60 off 24 balls against RCB before producing an unbeaten 47 off 20 balls against KXIP. (Photo | PTI)
 

Virat's RCB take on Rajasthan Royals in first afternoon match of IPL 2020

RCB captain Virat Kohli.
 

Mumbai’s Rohit, his lieutenants Kieron and Hardik flatten Punjab with 48 run win

The duo of Kieron Pollard and Hardik Pandya smashed fours and sixes at will, scoring 67 runs in 23 balls to lift MI to 191 for four from 83 for three in the 14th over. (Photo | PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Science

Plasma therapy does not really help beat COVID-19, finds ICMR study

A medic holds a bag of plasma donated by COVID-19 survivor, at the Plasma Bank in Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital. Use of convalescent plasma therapy in coronavirus-infected patients does not help in reducing mortality or progression to severe COVID-19. (PTI Photo)

Hyderabad male nurse develops COVID-19 a second time. Is that even possible?

Doctors say they are still learning about the basic behaviour of the coronavirus. (Representational image)

Antibodies may not guarantee protection against COVID-19, say scientists

The presence of antibodies indicates previous exposure to the SARS-CoV-2 virus but may not always translate into protection against the disease, say scientists. (PTI Photo)

The other side of Covid: 600 kg of biomedical waste nobody should touch ever again

Representational image (PTI)

Zydus Cadila's potential COVID drug may begin human clinical trials

Representational Image. (AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham