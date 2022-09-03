  
Science 02 Sep 2022 Class X student Kyva ...
Science

Class X student Kyvalya Reddy identifies Asteroid

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Sep 3, 2022, 1:49 am IST
Updated Sep 3, 2022, 7:46 am IST
A Class X student, Kunchala Kyvalya Reddy, of East Godavari district bagged a certificate for identifying Main-Belt Asteroid 2021 from the International Asteroid Search Collaboration (IASC) (DC Image)
 A Class X student, Kunchala Kyvalya Reddy, of East Godavari district bagged a certificate for identifying Main-Belt Asteroid 2021 from the International Asteroid Search Collaboration (IASC) (DC Image)

KAKINADA: Class X student Kunchala Kyvalya Reddy (14) of Nidadavole in East Godavari district, studying in a private school, bagged a certificate for identifying Main-Belt Asteroid 2021 CM 37 from International Asteroid Search Collaboration (IASC), a partner with NASA worldwide.

She analysed the photographs, clicked through the PAN STARRS telescope and discovered the asteroid’s main belt between the planets Mars and Jupiter.

She had got training from the founder head of Spaceport India Foundation Sameer Sachdeva, participated in an Asteroid Search Campaign in October 2021 as Spaceport India Gamma, and received a provisional discovery certificate.

Kyvalya had the second discovery in her name, and for her first discovery in 2021, she was rewarded with a cash prize of Rs 1 lakh from chief minister Jagan Reddy.

She also received a silver honour certificate in an International Astronomy and Astrophysics competition conducted by Germany. She created a world record with the fastest arrangement of a long form of the periodic table within 1 min 38 seconds and entered the International Wonder Book of Records.

Kyvalya Reddy created world records with different types of paintings and craft items and entered into the International Genius of Records.

Click on Deccan Chronicle Technology and Science for the latest news and reviews. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter

...
Tags: national aeronautics and space administration (nasa), international asteroid search collaboration (iasc), international wonder book of records
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Kakinada


Horoscope 03 September 2022, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Science

A file photo of a flooded area. (Image: PTI)

Experts link recent drop in wheat production to climate change

During the test launch, flight path and vehicle performance parameters were monitored using flight data, captured by various range instruments such as Radar, Electro-optical tracking system (EOTS) and Telemetry systems deployed by ITR, Chandipur. —

DRDO, Navy successfully test VL-SRSAM

Referring to the Human Spaceflight Programme, ‘Gaganyaan Mission’, he said the launch will be scheduled only after carrying out a few experimental launches without crew and first such launch is likely to be in September or October this year through GSLV-Mk III. — PTI

Chandrayaan-III to be launched in the first half of 2023

File photo of Gaganyaan project successfully test-firing the Low Altitude Escape Motor of Crew Escape System (CES), from Sriharikota. (Photo: PTI)

Isro holds static test of Gaganyaan escape motor



MOST POPULAR

 

Hyderabad's freelance biryani chefs in big demand

Not many may be aware of it, but the fact is that a new breed of biryani specialists has emerged in the twin cities. (File Image)
 

Monkeys that snatched inspector's cap and magistrate's eyeglasses

A monkey looks at a police cap with great amusement in Vrindavan. (Image: Twitter)
 

Men in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh have more sexual partners

DC graphic
 

Covid patients at increased risk of psychiatric conditions after two years: Lancet

The likelihood of most neurological and psychiatric diagnoses after COVID-19 was lower in children than in adults. (Twitter)
 

Do we need to worry about the new China virus?

A file photo (ANI)
 

Swag and the South

Bollywood actors Dhanush (C) poses with American movie directors and producers Joseph Russo and his brother Anthony Russo during the special screening of Netflix’s upcoming action thriller movie ‘The Gray Man’ in Mumbai on July 20, 2022. (AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Science

Experts link recent drop in wheat production to climate change

A file photo of a flooded area. (Image: PTI)

ISRO, ASA meet for Gaganyaan’s ground station

Isro Chairman Dr S. Somanath (Twitter)

Study finds limited efficacy of COVID-19 vaccines against Omicron

A disguised worker of the Public Health Ministry prepares a Sinovac vaccine againsgt COVID-19 to inoculate a child at the Maria Montessori Initial Education Center, in Quito. (Photo: AFP)

Research finds how to increase life span

Recent research has highlighted the significance of the tumour suppressor protein PTEN that can increase your health span. (Photo: Representational)

Coronavirus is airborne, confirms study

Study found that the virus could be frequently detected in air around Covid patients. (Representational Image/AFP)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->