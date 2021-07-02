Science 02 Jul 2021 Will one dose of a t ...
Science

Will one dose of a two-dose COVID-19 vaccine protect me?

AP
Published Jul 2, 2021, 1:02 pm IST
Updated Jul 2, 2021, 1:02 pm IST
There’s a concern the shots eventually might lose their effectiveness if variants evolve enough
A Tokyo Metropolitan Government employee takes the Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine shot at a newly opened vaccination center in the government building in Tokyo. (Photo: AP)
 A Tokyo Metropolitan Government employee takes the Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine shot at a newly opened vaccination center in the government building in Tokyo. (Photo: AP)

Will one dose of a two-dose COVID-19 vaccine protect me?

Yes, but not nearly as much as if you had both doses. Experts recommend getting fully vaccinated, especially with the emergence of worrisome coronavirus mutations such as the delta variant first identified in India.

 

The COVID-19 vaccines rolling out globally were developed to target the original version of the virus detected in late 2019. While they seem to work against newer versions, there’s a concern the shots eventually might lose their effectiveness if variants evolve enough.

With the delta variant, a study by British researchers found people were well protected when they got both doses of either the AstraZeneca or Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines. But with only one dose, protection was significantly reduced.

To stem the spread of the delta variant in the United Kingdom, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson recently delayed the lifting of remaining restrictions to get more people the full two doses.

 

Health officials are also concerned about the dozens of countries that still don’t have enough supply secured to distribute second doses within the recommended time frame.

World Health Organization chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has said vaccinations with only one dose won’t be enough to stop outbreaks fueled by new variants and that people should maintain social distancing and other measures until more of the population is fully vaccinated.

The second dose of a two-dose vaccine is critical because it’s what “really gives a boost to the immune system so that the antibody response is very strong,” says Dr. Soumya Swaminathan, WHO’s chief scientist.

 

Click on Deccan Chronicle Technology and Science for the latest news and reviews. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter

...
Tags: covid vaccines, covid vaccination drive, pfizer and moderna vaccines, moderna covid vaccine, johnson and johnson, johnson & johsnon covid vaccine, sputnik v vaccine, covishield, covaxin
Location: United Kingdom, England, London


Latest From Science

In this March 26, 2021, file photo, a member of the Philadelphia Fire Department prepares a dose of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination site setup at a Salvation Army location in Philadelphia. (Photo: AP)

Johnson & Johnson's single-dose vaccine shows promising signs against Delta variant

The face mask sensors are designed so that they can be activated by the wearer when they are ready to perform the test. (Photo: news.harvard.edu)

Novel face mask developed by MIT, Harvard can detect COVID-19 infection

A medic holds a vial of Bharat Biotech's covid vaccine, Covaxin. (Photo: AFP/File)

Covaxin neutralises both Alpha, Delta variants of Covid-19: US top health institute

'Mixed' schedules of these vaccines induced high concentrations of antibodies against the SARS-CoV2 spike IgG protein when doses were administered four weeks apart. (Photo: Representational/PTI)

Oxford study says mixing COVID-19 vaccines gives good protection



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

No farters/burpers please: Matrimonial ad prank by a feminist goes viral

Sakshi claimed that there were a plethora of hate emails sent her way as the ad hurt a lot of fragile egos, ranging from feminism-bashers to trolls sending death threats over a prank. (Twitter)
 

Hyderabad math wizard solves Riemann Hypothesis

Dr Eswaran, 74, works with the Sreenidhi Institute of Science and Technology in Hyderabad.
 

People protest against Rain God with ‘Karuvu Rallu’ in Anantapur

As per the tradition, villagers in this drought-prone region throw waste material of their village, including the drought stones, on outskirts of another village to appease the Rain God into showering rains. (Representational Photo:DC)
 

Sprinter Milkha Singh was made in Secunderabad

A colony in the Secunderabad EME Centre is named after him, as also the Stadium inside the EME Centre where he trained. (Photo:DC)
 

In bleak times, ‘villain’ Sonu Sood redefines heroism

Sood’s rise in being recognised as a saviour is also a deep reflection of the indifference of the others. - By Arrangement
 

Ayush team says AP's miracle mixture is not Ayurvedic medicine

He said that the preparation cannot be prescribed for Covid-19 as the formula is one among hundreds of local remedies for different ailments. (Representational image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Science

Johnson & Johnson's single-dose vaccine shows promising signs against Delta variant

In this March 26, 2021, file photo, a member of the Philadelphia Fire Department prepares a dose of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination site setup at a Salvation Army location in Philadelphia. (Photo: AP)

Pfizer, Moderna covid vaccines don't lower sperm count, study says

The Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine is already approved for use in adults and adolescents aged 16 years and above. (Photo: AP/File)

Sputnik V is safest among all Covid vaccines, no deaths recorded: Buenos Aires study

A medical worker holds a vial of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine for Covid-19. (Photo:AP/File)

Zydus Cadila's potential COVID drug may begin human clinical trials

Representational Image. (AP)

Novel face mask developed by MIT, Harvard can detect COVID-19 infection

The face mask sensors are designed so that they can be activated by the wearer when they are ready to perform the test. (Photo: news.harvard.edu)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham