100th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

605,180

18,198

Recovered

359,896

11,515

Deaths

17,848

412

Maharashtra180298931548053 Tamil Nadu94049529261264 Delhi89802599922803 Gujarat33318240381869 Uttar Pradesh2405616629718 West Bengal1917012528683 Rajasthan1831214574421 Telangana173578082267 Karnataka165148065253 Andhra Pradesh152526988193 Haryana1494110499240 Madhya Pradesh1386110655581 Bihar10204781173 Assam8956583212 Jammu and Kashmir76954856105 Odisha7316535333 Punjab56683989149 Kerala4594243626 Uttarakhand2791190937 Chhatisgarh2339193713 Jharkhand2339160512 Tripura140110931 Manipur12605790 Goa11984783 Himachal Pradesh9796179 Puducherry73930112 Nagaland5351820 Chandigarh4463676 Arunachal Pradesh182601 Mizoram1601230 Sikkim88490 Meghalaya50421
Science 02 Jul 2020 Doc alert! Diarrhoea ...
Science

Doc alert! Diarrhoea, vomiting, headache could be COVID-19 symptoms too

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | KANIZA GARARI
Published Jul 2, 2020, 4:18 pm IST
Updated Jul 2, 2020, 4:18 pm IST
Doctors in Hyderabad have noticed that the coronavirus has changed its presentation in the past fortnight
Doctors believe that the virus genome is undergoing changes with the change of season.
 Doctors believe that the virus genome is undergoing changes with the change of season.

Hyderabad: For the past fortnight or so, COVID-19 is confounding doctors in Hyderabad by showing up in the form of severe diarrhoea, vomiting, and headache. Until June 15 or so, the symptoms commonly reported by corona positive patients used to be cold, fever and breathlessness. They were so common that the health authorities limited testing to just those who reported those three signs: cold, fever and breathlessness.

But since June 15, doctors at the Chest Hospital and King Koti hospital in Hyderabad have been reporting that not all patients exhibit cold, fever and breathlessness but may instead have diarrhoea, vomiting, and headache.

 

The doctors are now confused. Until now, test samples were taken only from those who cough, high fever and breathlessness. And now must we test even those who have other symptoms as well?

One senior government doctor explained, “These cases (diarrhoea, etc) are presented as illness caused by food poisoning and change of seasons, etc. But it is really the virus that is causing it by attacking the gastrointestinal tract instead of the lungs. This triggers severe diarrhoea and vomiting leading to dehydration. This in turn leads to weakness, low oxygen levels, low blood pressure, low sugar and a sudden collapse. There are some patients for whom vomiting does not stop for two to three days and that needs hospital management. That is now being seen as a new presentation of the virus.”

Cases in government hospitals are confirmed for COVID-19 after 24 hours, but managing these gastro-intestinal infections requires stabilising the patients first.

Doctors find that the virus is changing its genomic structure according to the season and ensuring its survival and proliferation in the human body. A senior government doctor at Chest Hospital explained, “In the months of March, April and May, our concentration was on respiratory distress as that was the presentation. There were cases noted with scarring in the lungs. Lung scarring is noted now too, but along with these other symptoms. These changes mean that the virus has changed its strategy. It also indicates that SARS Cov 2 is mutating with the changing season.”

The worry for doctors is that people who have a stomach upset are not going to suspect COVID-19 as this has not been seen as a symptom of the disease. One just needs to be aware of this and not panic, doctors say.

There were 62 COVID-19 deaths in Hyderabad from June 20 to June 30. Of these, 30 took place in a matter of hours after admission and the symptoms were not the regular ones. That set the doctors thinking.

Click on Deccan Chronicle Technology and Science for the latest news and reviews. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter

...
Tags: coronavirus new symptoms, hyderabad coronavirus, diarrhoea, vomiting, headache
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Science

Doctors are recommending shorter-duration online classes to protect the eyes of children.

Online classes could actually make kids vulnerable to coronavirus. But how?

A man wearing a protective face mask as a precaution against the spread of the new coronavirus walks along a street after a shower. (AP)

Scientists use weather forecasting technique to predict COVID-19 spread

Members of the Brazilian Armed Forces medical team take a COVID-19 test from a member of the indigenous Ye'Kuena ethnic group. (AFP)

Blood test can predict severity of COVID-19: Study

Representational image

After COVID-19, China identifies another flu virus strain with pandemic potential



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Here are Indian alternatives to the 59 banned Chinese apps

The ban on Chinese applications offers an opportunity for India’s tech ecosystem. (Photo | Flickr - Limelight Leads)
 

They could beat private eyes tailing cheating spouses! We’re talking about COVID apps

The COVID-19 apps also continuously collect and process highly sensitive and personally identifiable information, about health, location and direct identifiers like name, age, email address and voter or national identification of a user.
 

Won’t support evildoers: Snapchat won’t recommend Trump anymore to users

Trump's campaign denounced the move, claiming that “Snapchat is trying to rig the 2020 election, illegally using their corporate funding to promote Joe Biden and suppress President Trump.” (Photo | AFP)
 

But where are the kirana stores? JioMart launches in 200 cities without them

JioMart, which declared itself an aggregator of neighbourhood grocery stores, is currently looking similar to the BigBasket model of ecommerce. (Representative Image | Pixabay)
 

Dear Swiggy, when can I have my swig in the South?

While liquor outlets have opened in most places in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, Kerala is still holding out. The state, whose largest source of revenue is alcohol sales, has exercised restraint in opening up its state-owned Beverages Corporation (Bevco) outlets, cautious about triggering a setback to its successfully continuing fight against COVID-19, as people would inevitably crowd the wine shops
 

Don’t let Big Tech turn the world into a China, Noam Chomsky warns

Noam Chomsky speaking at the International Forum for Emancipation and Equality in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on March 12, 2015. The conference was organized by the Argentinian Ministry of Culture of the Nation through the Secretariat of Strategic Coordination for National Thought. (Photo | Wikimedia Commons - Augusto Starita)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Science

Online classes could actually make kids vulnerable to coronavirus. But how?

Doctors are recommending shorter-duration online classes to protect the eyes of children.

Scientists use weather forecasting technique to predict COVID-19 spread

A man wearing a protective face mask as a precaution against the spread of the new coronavirus walks along a street after a shower. (AP)

Navy officials design cheaper remote monitoring system for Covid-19 ICUs

Remote monitoring of Covid-19 ICUs can minimise risk to doctors. (AFP)

Telangana miners stop work at night to let tiger prowl in peace

A CCTV grab of a young male tiger, about three years old, looking down a mine belonging to the Singareni Colieries in Adilabad district of Telangana.

Widespread mask-wearing could prevent COVID-19 second waves: Study

A woman wearing a face mask to protect against the new coronavirus dances with a parasol at a public park in Beijing. (AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham