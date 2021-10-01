Science 01 Oct 2021 New drug combination ...
Science

New drug combination found effective against coronavirus infection: Study

PTI
Published Oct 1, 2021, 12:17 pm IST
Updated Oct 1, 2021, 12:17 pm IST
Early test results found that the combined use of nafamostat and Pegasys meets all availability and efficacy requirements
The experiments were performed in cell cultures and hamsters, the researchers said. (Photo: AP/Representational)
 The experiments were performed in cell cultures and hamsters, the researchers said. (Photo: AP/Representational)

London: A new drug combination can suppress infection by the SARS-CoV-2 virus, which causes COVID-19, according to a study conducted in animals and cell cultures.

Early test results, published in the journal Viruses, found that the combined use of the antiviral drugs nafamostat and Pegasys meets all availability and efficacy requirements.

 

"This combination effectively suppresses the infection, said Denis Kainov, a professor at the Norwegian University of Science and Technology's (NTNU).

The experiments were performed in cell cultures and hamsters, the researchers said.

They noted that this does not necessarily mean that the combination works in humans, but could be a hot tip for researchers who are already testing nafamostat in the fight against COVID-19.

According to the researchers nafamostat is already in use as a monotherapy against COVID-19 and is undergoing extensive testing in Japan, among other places.

 

Pegasys is currently used mainly to treat hepatitis C. Combining the two appears to have a positive effect, they said.

"Both drugs attack a factor in our cells called TMPRSS2, which plays a critical role in viral replication," said Magnar Bjoras, a professor at NTNU.

The researchers noted that only low doses of the combination medicine are needed.

"The low doses of the drugs in combination may have several clinical advantages. including fewer adverse events and improved outcomes for patients," said Aleksandr Ianevski, a doctoral research fellow at NTNU.

 

The researchers believe the combination medicine can both save lives and make life easier for patients.

Nafamostat is relatively inexpensive while the downside of Pegasys is its higher cost, they noted.

"SARS-CoV-2 and its vaccine/immune-escaping variants continue to pose a serious threat to public health due to a paucity of effective, rapidly deployable, and widely available treatments," the authors of the study noted.

"Our study may provide a proactive solution for the ongoing pandemic and potential future coronavirus outbreaks, which is still urgently required in many parts of the world," they added.

 

Apart from NTNU, other researchers in the study are from Oslo University Hospital, the University of Oslo, both in Norway, the French precision medicine company Oncodesign, the University of Tartu in Estonia and the University of Helsinki in Finland.

Click on Deccan Chronicle Technology and Science for the latest news and reviews. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter

...
Tags: sars-cov-2, sars-cov-2 virus
Location: United Kingdom, England, London


Latest From Science

At 559 feet (170.5 meters), the median depth of a breach river valley is more than twice that of other river valleys created more gradually over time, which have a median depth of about 254 feet (77.5 meters). (Representative Image: ANI)

Mars' surface shaped by fast, furious floods from overflowing craters

The origins of the novel coronavirus disease may never be definitively identified without additional information. (Photo: Representational/PTI)

WHO to revive probe into COVID-19 origins, report says

A woman waits for her turn to get inoculated with a dose of the Covaxin vaccine against the Covid-19 coronavirus, at a temporary vaccination centre set up inside a school in Mumbai. (Photo: AFP)

Severe COVID-19 can lead to delirium, US study finds

The earlier study of Y chromosomes on humans showed sex-specific repeats to regulate reproduction. (Representational Image)

New finding: Y chromosomes regulate genes in reproduction



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Nitin Gadkari earns Rs 4 lakh royalty per month from YouTube

Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari during the inspection of a bridge built across the Narmada river near Bharuch, Friday, Sept. 17, 2021. (Twitter)
 

Ambedkar’s Buddha inspires me more than Gandhi’s: Jairam Ramesh

The poem, ‘Light of Asia’, by Edwn Arnold has a curious life and journey of its own.
 

Global Teacher Prize Award beckons city educationist

Meghana Musunuri, founder-chairperson of Fountainhead Global School and Junior College. (DC Image)
 

Scientists potty train cows to deal with environmental issues caused by urine

A calf enters an astroturf-covered pen nicknamed "MooLoo” to urinate. The scientists, mimicking the process of putting a toddler on the potty until he or she has to go, put the cows in and waited until they urinated and then gave them a reward: a super sweet liquid of mostly molasses. (Thomas Häntzschel/FBN via AP)
 

Along with its history, this cellular jail in Hyderabad lies in oblivion

To offset any human or mechanical error while implementing the death penalty, it is so arranged that the body, after loosening the hanging rope, falls on sharp irons at the bottom of a 30-foot-deep well. — DC Image
 

Thinking leisure is 'wasteful' will lead you to increased stress and depression

In one study, 199 college students rated how much they enjoyed a variety of leisure activities and completed assessments that measured their levels of happiness, depression, anxiety, and stress. (Representational Image/ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Science

New study throws light on impact of isolation on mental health

Inaudible to humans, Tschida said USVs are neither speech nor language. (Photo: ANI/Representational Image)

NASA confirms Perseverance Mars rover got its first piece of rock

The agency also attached a photograph of a rock core slightly thicker than a pencil inside a sample tube. (Photo: Twitter/@NASAPersevere)

New Covid variant, C.1.2, may be more infectious, evade vaccine protection: Study

The study found consistent increases in the number of C.1.2 genomes in South Africa each month. (Photo: Representational/PTI)

ISRO releases Chandrayaan-2 data as spacecraft completes 2 years in lunar orbit

Chandrayaan-2, aimed at landing a rover on unchartered Lunar South Pole, was launched on July 22, 2019. (PTI file image)

Mars' surface shaped by fast, furious floods from overflowing craters

At 559 feet (170.5 meters), the median depth of a breach river valley is more than twice that of other river valleys created more gradually over time, which have a median depth of about 254 feet (77.5 meters). (Representative Image: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->