JNTUA to introduce IIT Hyd’s virtual lab concept

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Aug 1, 2021, 1:21 am IST
Updated Aug 1, 2021, 1:21 am IST
IIT Hyderabad has done around 1,400 experiments in 13 disciplines for engineering academics through virtual labs during the lockdown
Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Anantapur (JNTUA). (Photo:https://www.jntua.ac.in/)
 Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Anantapur (JNTUA). (Photo:https://www.jntua.ac.in/)

ANANTAPUR: IIT Hyderabad has done around 1,400 experiments in 13 disciplines for engineering academics through virtual labs during the lockdown. Taking this ‘virtual lab’ concept as inspiration, Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Anantapur (JNTUA) has introduced it in all its engineering colleges in the Rayalaseema districts.

JNTUA vice-chancellor Prof. G. Ranga Janardhan said that at least 25 percent of laboratory activities will be through virtual labs.

 

“IIT Hyderabad uploaded 1,400 experiments of the Indian curriculum related to engineering technology on its website. Our university is utilizing the virtual laboratory concept and also encouraging private engineering colleges to make use of them during the lockdown period”, he said.

Though, the virtual lab method would not be more effective than conducting experiments at the laboratories of university and colleges, closure of colleges during Covid has made it difficult to provide practical knowledge to students and virtual mode would be helpful, the VC opined.

 

Meanwhile, JNTUA plans to introduce other subjects in the curriculum under the MERO programme to improve skills among the students in other subjects.

...
