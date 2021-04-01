Science 01 Apr 2021 Celestial spectacle ...
Science

Celestial spectacle enthuses many; moon shines brighter

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Apr 1, 2021, 2:08 am IST
Updated Apr 1, 2021, 6:33 am IST
While the people were in awe of the moon, amateur astronomers chanced upon the opportunity to have a look at the earth’s natural satellite
Supermoons have become popular over the last few decades. — Representational image/AP
 Supermoons have become popular over the last few decades. — Representational image/AP

Hyderabad: Tuesday night held a special place for astronomy enthusiasts, as the moon shined brighter than usual and appeared to be closer to the Earth than it usually was.

The sight of the moon was such that people began flooding their social media accounts with connected pictures.  

 

While the people were in awe of the moon, amateur astronomers chanced upon the opportunity to have a look at the earth’s natural satellite.

“The moon had reached perigee, which is the nearest point to the earth in its orbit. This means that the moon will appear slightly larger and brighter in the sky. It was so close that one could use a pair of binoculars or normal telescope to view the lunar surface,” said Raghunandan, of the Planetary Society of India.

Saying that the size or distance between the earth and moon had not changed at all, Dr BG Sidharth of the Birla Science Center told Deccan Chronicle: “What was witnessed is called the moon-illusion. Like, how the sun appears to be larger at the horizon, the moon appeared to be larger to the viewer. The mind makes it so.”

 

While several names are given to such moons, like the Blood-moon or the supermoon, he said that there was no particular name for this phenomenon.

In a statement, even the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) stated: ‘‘Supermoons have become popular over the last few decades. Depending upon how you interpret this definition, in a typical year, there can be two to four full super moons in a row."

Click on Deccan Chronicle Technology and Science for the latest news and reviews. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter

...
Tags: moon appeared close to earth, moon pictures flood social media, earth's natural satellite moon, birla science centre, blood moon, super moon, full super moons, nasa


Horoscope 01 April 2021, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Science

A staff member of the Rajawadi Hospital holds a vial of Covishield, AstraZeneca's Covid-19 coronavirus vaccine made by India's Serum Institute, in Mumbai. (PTI)

DCGI extends shelf life of Covishield from 6 to 9 months

Peter Ben Embarek of the World Health Organization team holds up a chart showing pathways of transmission of the virus during a joint news conference at the end of the WHO mission in Wuhan in central China's Hubei province. A joint WHO-China study on the origins of COVID-19 says that transmission of the virus from bats to humans through another animal is the most likely scenario and that a lab leak is

Leaked WHO report says COVID likely passed from bats to humans through another animal

Different varieties of paddy are being cultivated on 20 acres at Krish Vigyana Kendra in Undi. — By arrangement

Paddy and other cultivation in saline soil possible, say scientists at KVK

The ministry however stressed that no sufficient link has been established between the recent surge of Covid-19 cases in India and the new Indian variant with E484Q and L452R mutations. (Representational Photo: AFP)

New double mutant variant of Covid-19 found, says Centre



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Berlinale: A teacher, a porn clip and the hypocrisy of a nation

Radu Jude’s film - Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn
 

The new-age Indian woman is a wonderful mix of being bold and yet rooted in reality

Ami Sata, Founder, Amouve
 

Berlinale: Sharlto Copley's bravura act as Unabomber makes 'Ted K' stand out

The South African actor, known for his performance as Wikus van der Merwe in the 2009 science fiction film 'District 9', carries 'Ted K' with a meticulously studied but intense act that is as discomforting as it is impressive.
 

Rats, mice, rabbits, hamsters and monkeys - The true heroes in Covid-19 battle

While the rats, mice, rabbits and Syrian hamsters were lab-bred, the rhesus macaques that were used in testing Covaxin candidates were caught in the wild in Maharashtra. (Representational Image/AFP)
 

Two Hyderabad doctors work on genomic medicine

Dr Hima Challa and Dr Kalyan Uppuluri (By arrangement)
 

NTR, unlike Chiranjeevi, never took people for granted: Biographer

An objective assessment of the late leader, the book has been well-received for its critical insight and diligent research.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Science

COVID-19 double mutant variant detected in India

The analysis of samples from Maharashtra has revealed that compared to December 2020, there has been an increase in the fraction of samples with the E484Q and L452R mutations. — Representational image/PTI

NASA's Perseverance rover lands on Mars, will search for signs of life

This illustration provided by NASA shows the Perseverance rover, bottom, landing on Mars. (NASA/JPL-Caltech via AP)

Explained | Here's how coronavirus vaccine trials work

This picture taken on November 18, 2020 shows a syringe and a bottle reading

IMA petition against govt's move allowing ayurveda doctors to perform surgery

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) had held a pan-India relay hunger strike from February 1-14 on the issue (PTI)

Arab spacecraft closes in on Mars on historic flight

In this handout photograph released on July 20, 2020, by Mitsubishi Heavy Industries an H-2A rocket carrying the Hope Probe, known as 'Al-Amal' in Arabic, developed by the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre in UAE to explore Mars, blasts off from Tanegashima Space Centre in southwestern Japan. (Photo by Handout / Mitsubishi Heavy Industries / AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham