search on deccanchronicle.com
Science

New discovery: Evidence of universe's earliest-known stars detected

REUTERS
Published Mar 1, 2018, 11:38 am IST
Updated Mar 1, 2018, 11:38 am IST
Faint signals of hydrogen gas spotted by the instrument indicated the presence of stars 180 million years after the Big Bang.
The radio waves indicated the universe likely was twice as cold then as previously thought: minus 454 degrees Fahrenheit. (Representative Image)
 The radio waves indicated the universe likely was twice as cold then as previously thought: minus 454 degrees Fahrenheit. (Representative Image)

A ground-based radio antenna in Western Australia that resembles a dining room table has detected evidence of the earliest-known stars that illuminated an infant universe shrouded in darkness following its formation in the Big Bang.

Scientists said on Wednesday faint signals of hydrogen gas spotted by the instrument indicated the presence of stars some 180 million years after the Big Bang 13.8 billion years ago when the universe was less than 2 per cent of its current age.

 

Hydrogen was the universe’s most common element then, as it still is now. While these early stars were not directly observed, the ultraviolet radiation they emitted altered the properties of the surrounding hydrogen gas, causing the hydrogen to absorb background radio waves from the Big Bang’s afterglow and enable detection.

Arizona State University cosmologist Judd Bowman said the observations confirm expectations for when early stars appeared. Bowman said these stars would have differed from stars today because they formed from pristine primordial gas created after the Big Bang.

“This gas was almost entirely hydrogen and helium,” Bowman said. “In contrast, nearly all subsequent stars formed from gas that was enriched with heavier elements on the periodic table, such as carbon and oxygen. The first stars are expected to be very massive and short-lived and would be blue in colour.”

“In general, star formation is similar to now in that a region of gas needs to collapse into a sufficiently dense pocket that fusion ignites,” Bowman added.

The findings do not rule out that some stars may have formed even earlier. “We can’t say exactly when the first stars formed, but now we know it was by 180 million years,” Bowman said.

The radio waves indicated the universe likely was twice as cold then as previously thought: minus 454 degrees Fahrenheit (minus 270 degrees Celsius). Massachusetts Institute of Technology Haystack Observatory radio astronomer Alan Rogers said this might be explained by the interaction between the gas and dark matter.

Dark matter is enigmatic material that does not emit light or energy and is thought to comprise about a quarter of the universe’s combined mass and energy but has not been directly observed. Scientists believe it exists based on gravitational effects it seems to exert on galaxies.

The research, funded by the US National Science Foundation, used an instrument called a radio spectrometer at the remote Murchison Radio-astronomy Observatory in Western Australia.

Click on Deccan Chronicle Technology and Science for the latest news and reviews. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter

Tags: space, stars




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

EU piles pressure on internet giants to remove extremist content

European governments have said that extremist content on the web has influenced lone-wolf attackers who have killed people in several European cities after being radicalised.
 

World’s first 'Android iPhone X' debuts at MWC 2018, priced at $149

The smartphone comes packed with an eight-core chipset clubbed with 4GB RAM/ 32GB of storage with a microSD card support for expansion.
 

SRK, Big B pay touching tribute to Sridevi on Twitter after seeing her for last time

Sridevi was aged 54 at the time of her death.
 

Here are the essentials of Holi detox

Traditionally Holi colours were made from herbs and spring flowers and such preparations had therapeutic effect on our health. (Photo: PTI)
 

Apple’s all-touch keyboard for Macbook could change the way you type

The patent shows Apple’s intention to use an OLED panel for the keyboard panel whereas the other half remains the same like conventional laptops. (Representative Image)
 

Period pains are as painful as a heart attack or migraine, say doctors

Women the world over endure the sheer agony of period pains, month in, month out and it is only now doctors have put those cramps into clear perspective. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Science

SpaceX 's Falcon 9 launches Spanish observation satellite

The Falcon’s first stage was used to launch a satellite for Taiwan last August and was recovered by landing it on a drone ship in the Pacific. (Photo: AP)

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk's sports car approaches asteroid belt beyond Mars

Images of the exposed Roadster and “Starman” — named after a David Bowie song — against the backdrop of our blue planet, were burning up the internet long after Tuesday’s launch.

SpaceX’s launch caught world’s attention, called ‘Monumental’

A Falcon 9 SpaceX heavy rocket lifts off from pad 39A at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral. The Falcon Heavy, has three first-stage boosters, strapped together with 27 engines in all. (Photo: AP)

Check out SpaceX's "Starman" driving beyond earth on a Tesla Roadster

The image shows the company's spacesuit in Elon Musk's red Tesla sports car which was launched into space during the first test flight of the Falcon Heavy rocket.

Spacex 'Starman' at wheel of sports car flying on new rocket

Musk, who also runs the electric car company Tesla, sent his Roadster into a long solar orbit stretching out to Mars.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham