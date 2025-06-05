New Species of Flatworm Found in Pune’s Pashan Lake

Researchers from Pune have discovered a new species of flatworm in western side of Pashan Lake, marking the first discovery of a new Indian planarian species in over 40 years.

The species is named ‘Dugesia punensis’, after the city where it was found. Belonging to the planarian group, this species can regenerate a single fragment of its body into an entirely new worm. The credit for this find goes to a research team from Modern College, Shivajinagar.

Over the past few years, the team has been closely studying the biodiversity of Pashan Lake, which is often dismissed as polluted. During one such field visit, they stumbled upon something unusual: a flatworm that didn’t match any known species.

Dr. Sonali Kadam, who led the study, explained, “It took months of microscopic analysis, observation, and comparison with earlier species to confirm it was something new. Its body structure and internal features stood out from any other known flatworm species in India.”

The discovery is significant not just for Pune, but for Indian zoology. The last time a new planarian species was recorded in the country was nearly four decades ago, which makes this find both rare and important.

According to experts, this also highlights the hidden ecological value of urban lakes, which are often treated as dumping grounds. “This proves that even in crowded, polluted cities, nature finds a way to survive,” said a local ecologist. “If we protect our lakes, there’s no telling what other species are waiting to be found.” The discovery has now been formally documented in an international scientific journal. The research team hopes it will inspire renewed interest in lake preservation and freshwater biodiversity.