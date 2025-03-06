NASA uses GPS on moon, creates history

NASA and the Italian Space Agency (ASI) with the help of Lunar GNSS Receiver Experiment(LuGRE) received and tracked GPS signals on the Moon and it's going to help in a big way for the upcoming lunar missions. LuGRE is one of the 10 NASA payloads and they were created to advance lunar science. LUGRE touched down on the Moon on March 2 and this experiment will continue for the next 14 days, paving the way for enhanced navigation and exploration on the Moon.

“On Earth we can use GNSS signals to navigate in everything from smartphones to airplanes,” said Kevin Coggins, deputy associate administrator for NASA’s SCaN (Space Communications and Navigation) Program. “Now, LuGRE shows us that we can successfully acquire and track GNSS signals at the Moon. This is a very exciting discovery for lunar navigation, and we hope to leverage this capability for future missions.”