Nasa-Isro’s Nisar Sends Images of Earth

DC Correspondent
27 Sept 2025 1:18 AM IST

The satellite was launched by Isro on July 30 with two radar systems to take pictures of the entire Earth surface once in 12 days

This image provided by NASA/JPL-Caltech on Aug. 23, 2025, NISAR imaged land adjacent to northeastern North Dakota’s Forest River, light-colored wetlands and forests line the river’s banks, while circular and rectangular plots throughout the image appear in shades that indicate the land may be pasture or cropland with corn or soy. (NASA/JPL-Caltech

NELLORE: The Nasa-Isro Synthetic Aperture Radar (Nizar) mission has returned its first images of the Earth, marking a major step towards its full operations later this year. The satellite was launched by Isro on July 30 with two radar systems to take pictures of the entire Earth surface once in 12 days. On August 21, the satellite’s L-band radar captured Mount Desert Island off the coast of Maine. The image showed water in dark tones, forests in green.

