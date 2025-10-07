John Clarke, Michel Devoret and John Martinis Get Nobel Prize in Physics 2025
John Clarke, Michel H. Devoret, and John M. Martinis honoured for discovering macroscopic quantum tunnelling and energy quantisation in electric circuits.
Briton John Clarke, Frenchman Michel H. Devoret and American John M. Martinis won the Nobel Prize in Physics on Tuesday for work on quantum physics in action, the Nobel jury said.
The trio was honoured "for the discovery of macroscopic quantum mechanical tunnelling and energy quantisation in an electric circuit," the jury said.
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
