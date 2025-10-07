 Top
John Clarke, Michel Devoret and John Martinis Get Nobel Prize in Physics 2025

Science
DC Correspondent
7 Oct 2025 3:32 PM IST

John Clarke, Michel H. Devoret, and John M. Martinis honoured for discovering macroscopic quantum tunnelling and energy quantisation in electric circuits.

The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences has awarded the 2025 Nobel Prize in Physics to John Clarke, Michel H. Devoret, and John M. Martinis for their pioneering discoveries in quantum physics.

Briton John Clarke, Frenchman Michel H. Devoret and American John M. Martinis won the Nobel Prize in Physics on Tuesday for work on quantum physics in action, the Nobel jury said.

The trio was honoured "for the discovery of macroscopic quantum mechanical tunnelling and energy quantisation in an electric circuit," the jury said.


