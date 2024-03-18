Honorary Doctorate for Indian Immunologicals Dr K. Anand Kumar

Hyderabad: Dr K Anand Kumar, Managing Director of Indian Immunologicals Limited (IIL) has been conferred with honorary Doctor of Science at the 22nd Convocation organized by Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences. The doctorate was in recognition of Dr. Anand Kumar’s exemplary contributions to the life sciences industry. Dr Kumar's visionary leadership has led to the development of numerous vital human and animal vaccines, significantly enhancing our nation's self-sufficiency in this critical field. His dedication to advancing medical research and innovation has earned him widespread acclaim within the Indian and global life sciences community.

The vaccines so developed under his leadership have also ensured affordability to our country and has saved the government and public several hundred crores of rupees while saving millions of lives. At a time of National emergency, he effectively led his team at IIL to augment Covid 19 vaccine capacity in the country by producing and supplying 20 million doses in record time. This life saving effort was lauded by the Government of India.

The conferral of the Honorary Doctorate of Science degree underscores Dr Kumar's remarkable achievements and serves as a testament to his enduring legacy in the field of vaccines and life sciences. It is under his leadership that IIL has become the largest producer of human anti-rabies vaccine in the world and the company exports vaccines to over 60 countries across the globe.

Speaking on this occasion, Dr K Anand Kumar said, “I am humbled and grateful to receive this honorary degree, which serves as a testament to the collective efforts of our team in advancing the field of life sciences. Through relentless dedication and innovation, we have strived to develop vaccines that safeguard the health and well-being of communities worldwide. This recognition fuels our passion to continue pushing the boundaries of scientific discovery for the betterment of humanity."

Dr K. Anand Kumar has a PhD in Microbiology, coupled with over 30 years of experience in the vaccine and biotechnology industries. He has worked for more than a decade outside India for companies such as Pfizer Global Manufacturing in Australia and Schering Plough in New Zealand. Dr Anand Kumar has received several other awards which includes the ‘best alumnus award’ from his alma mater, “Vector Control Research Center, ICMR”, Distinguished alumnus award from “PSG Sons and Charities”, and “Vocational Excellence Award” from Rotary International.