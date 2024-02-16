BITS to Host NMTEA-2024 Conference

HYDERABAD: The two-day second international conference on novel materials technologies for energy and environmental applications, scheduled to begin on Sarturday, will see the presence of experts driving innovations in materials crucial for shaping the future of energy and environmental sustainability.

The event is being hosted by the chemical engineering department of BITS Pilani, Hyderabad.

Prof. Manmohan Sharma, a pioneer in Indian chemical engineering, Fellow of the Royal Society, UK, and Padma Vibhushan awardee, will lead the line-up of speakers as chief guest.

The event will see Prof. Ashok Misra, distinguished scientist at the Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore, renowned for his expertise in polymers and his contributions to research and development, entrepreneurship, and patent law. Dr Paruchuri Gangadhar Ras, director of NIEST and Vice -Chancellor at the University of Science and Technology, Meghalaya, will be the guest of honour.

Keynote speakers include Dr Harender Singh Bisht, director of the Indian Institute of Petroleum, and Prof. Patrick Da Costa from Sorbonne University, Paris.