SC Orders CBI Probe Over Karur Stampede

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Monday ordered a CBI probe into the Karur stampede, which claimed 41 lives, observing that the tragedy had "shaken the national conscience" and required a fair and impartial investigation.

Acting on a plea filed by the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), led by actor-politician Vijay, the apex court also constituted a three-member supervisory committee headed by former Supreme Court judge Justice Ajay Rastogi to oversee the CBI investigation.

The bench, comprising Justices J.K. Maheshwari and N.V. Anjaria, suspended the Madras High Court's directions for the formation of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) and a one-man inquiry commission, and directed the Tamil Nadu government to extend full cooperation to the CBI.

The Supreme Court also criticised Justice N. Senthilkumar of the Madras High Court for entertaining petitions on the incident and ordering an SIT probe without proper authorisation.

"There was no occasion for the single judge of the main seat to entertain petitions without the Chief Justice's approval when similar petitions were pending before the Madurai Bench," the apex court noted.

Referring to the stampede during a TVK rally on September 27, the court said the incident had deeply impacted citizens across the country.

"The faith and trust of the general public in the criminal justice system must be restored. One way to achieve this is by ensuring that the investigation is completely impartial and independent. A fair investigation is the right of every citizen," the bench observed.

The court directed the CBI director to appoint a senior officer to lead the probe and to designate other officers to assist in the investigation.

"The police superintendent and the Station House Officer of Karur Town Police Station, as well as the SIT and the Inquiry Commission set up by the Chief Minister, shall immediately hand over all FIRs, documents, and evidence, digital or otherwise, to the CBI," the order stated.

The bench pointed out that the incident had far-reaching implications for citizens' lives and fundamental rights, and that protecting the rights of the victims' families was of paramount importance. It also expressed concern over the political undertones and media comments made by senior police officers, saying such actions could undermine public confidence in the investigation's impartiality.

The court directed the Tamil Nadu government to fully cooperate with the CBI and provide logistical support as required.

It also authorised Justice Rastogi to select two senior IPS officers who are not natives of Tamil Nadu to assist the supervisory committee.

"The Committee shall have the liberty to review the evidence collected by the CBI, supervise the probe, and conduct any ancillary inquiries necessary to ensure a fair and transparent investigation," the bench said.

Given the gravity and ramifications of the case, the court requested the committee to hold its first meeting immediately after the CBI assumes charge. It also directed the CBI to submit monthly progress reports to the committee, which may then present them before the Supreme Court when required.

"We further request that the investigation be completed as expeditiously as possible within the statutory time frame," the bench added.

The top court had reserved its order last Friday on the petition filed by TVK and others, who had sought an independent probe under Supreme Court supervision, arguing that a fair investigation was not possible if conducted solely by the Tamil Nadu Police.