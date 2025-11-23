 Top
Home » Southern States » Andhra Pradesh

LIVE
Sathya Sai Centenary: Baba’s Service Still Guides Humanity, Says Revanth

Andhra Pradesh
23 Nov 2025 8:25 AM IST

TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh conveyed his greetings to devotees on the occasion of the centenary of Bhagawan Sri Sathya Sai Baba

Sathya Sai Centenary: Baba’s Service Still Guides Humanity, Says Revanth
x
Telangana chief minister A. Revanth Reddy attending the centenary celebrations of Sathya Sai Baba at Sai Kulwant Hall at Prasanthi Nilayam in Puttaparthi (X.com)

Puttaparthi: Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Sunday said that late spiritual leader Sri Sathya Sai Baba's life and service continue to inspire people across the world.

Addressing the birth centenary celebrations of Sri Sathya Sai Baba at Puttaparthi in Sri Sathyasai district, the chief minister said, he (Sai Baba) linked spirituality with service and dedicated his life to the welfare of the poor. Even though he is not physically present, his spirit lives in each one of us.
"Sri Sathya Sai Baba's life and service continue to inspire people across the world. He saw divinity in every human being and touched hearts with unconditional love," Reddy said.
According to the chief minister, Baba's contributions to free education and healthcare transformed the lives of lakhs, adding that the Sathya Sai Trust's work even eased the drinking water problem in Palamuru district.
He remarked that the services, extending from Telangana and Andhra Pradesh to Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and many countries across the world, stand as a testament to Baba's belief that service to mankind is service to God.
Reddy observed that the participation of distinguished personalities from across the globe in the centenary celebrations reflects the sanctity and influence of the Sai mission.
The CM said there is a need to further expand Baba's services and that the Telangana government has decided to officially conduct the centenary celebrations under its aegis.
The government will continue to extend full support to strengthen and expand Baba's service initiatives across Telangana, he added.
Thousands of devotees from acros the world are attending the centenary celebrations of Sathya Sai Baba at Prasanthi Nilayam in Puttaparthi.

Earlier, Union Minister G Kishan Reddy paid tributes to Bhagwan Shri Sathya Sai Baba on his centenary Jayanthi.

"A true embodiment of Seva Parmo Dharma, his philanthropic work across various sectors and his message of “Love All, Serve All” continue to inspire humanity towards compassion and service," Kishan Reddy said.

Live Updates

2025-11-23 02:55:36
  • 23 Nov 2025 2:37 PM IST

    Sathya Sai Baba's vision of compassion-driven service shaped lasting social change: TN CM

    Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Sunday said that Sri Sathya Sai Baba's compassionate service created lasting social transformation across several sectors.

    In a letter to the Sri Sathya Sai Central Trust on the occasion of Baba's birth centenary, the Chief Minister noted that the celebrations provide an opportunity to recognise the public-spirited initiatives he shaped.

    "Sri Sathya Sai Baba's compassion-driven service brought enduring social change across many spheres of public life," Stalin mentioned.

    The letter was brought by Tamil Nadu minister P K Sekar Babu and was handed over to Sri Sathya Sai Central Trust managing trustee RJ Ratnakar.

    Baba's work rested on the belief that human welfare must reach every home, and that true service lies in improving lives through compassion expressed in action.

    He said it gave him immense happiness that the centenary celebrations were being held at Prasanthi Nilayam in Puttaparthi in Sri Sathyasai district, bringing together people who deeply value Baba's lifelong service to society.

    According to Stalin, Baba's contribution to water security remains a significant chapter in the shared history of Tamil Nadu, as the Trust played a key role in strengthening the project that brought Krishna river water to the state.

    He recalled the cordial relationship Baba shared with former Chief Minister, the late M Karunanidhi, who recognised the value of the project for Chennai and vast stretches of agricultural land.

  • 23 Nov 2025 11:10 AM IST



  • 23 Nov 2025 11:09 AM IST



  • 23 Nov 2025 8:36 AM IST



  • 23 Nov 2025 8:34 AM IST



( Source : Deccan Chronicle with agency inputs )
Sathya Sai Baba Centenary Celebrations puttaparthi Sathya Sai Baba Puttaparthi Sai Baba andhra pradesh 
India Southern States Andhra Pradesh 
DC Web Desk
About the AuthorDC Web Desk

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X