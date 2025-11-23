Sathya Sai Centenary: Baba’s Service Still Guides Humanity, Says Revanth
TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh conveyed his greetings to devotees on the occasion of the centenary of Bhagawan Sri Sathya Sai Baba
Puttaparthi: Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Sunday said that late spiritual leader Sri Sathya Sai Baba's life and service continue to inspire people across the world.
Earlier, Union Minister G Kishan Reddy paid tributes to Bhagwan Shri Sathya Sai Baba on his centenary Jayanthi.
"A true embodiment of Seva Parmo Dharma, his philanthropic work across various sectors and his message of “Love All, Serve All” continue to inspire humanity towards compassion and service," Kishan Reddy said.
Live Updates
- 23 Nov 2025 2:37 PM IST
Sathya Sai Baba's vision of compassion-driven service shaped lasting social change: TN CM
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Sunday said that Sri Sathya Sai Baba's compassionate service created lasting social transformation across several sectors.
In a letter to the Sri Sathya Sai Central Trust on the occasion of Baba's birth centenary, the Chief Minister noted that the celebrations provide an opportunity to recognise the public-spirited initiatives he shaped.
"Sri Sathya Sai Baba's compassion-driven service brought enduring social change across many spheres of public life," Stalin mentioned.
The letter was brought by Tamil Nadu minister P K Sekar Babu and was handed over to Sri Sathya Sai Central Trust managing trustee RJ Ratnakar.
Baba's work rested on the belief that human welfare must reach every home, and that true service lies in improving lives through compassion expressed in action.
He said it gave him immense happiness that the centenary celebrations were being held at Prasanthi Nilayam in Puttaparthi in Sri Sathyasai district, bringing together people who deeply value Baba's lifelong service to society.
According to Stalin, Baba's contribution to water security remains a significant chapter in the shared history of Tamil Nadu, as the Trust played a key role in strengthening the project that brought Krishna river water to the state.
He recalled the cordial relationship Baba shared with former Chief Minister, the late M Karunanidhi, who recognised the value of the project for Chennai and vast stretches of agricultural land.