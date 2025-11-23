Puttaparthi: Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Sunday said that late spiritual leader Sri Sathya Sai Baba's life and service continue to inspire people across the world.

Addressing the birth centenary celebrations of Sri Sathya Sai Baba at Puttaparthi in Sri Sathyasai district, the chief minister said, he (Sai Baba) linked spirituality with service and dedicated his life to the welfare of the poor. Even though he is not physically present, his spirit lives in each one of us.

"Sri Sathya Sai Baba's life and service continue to inspire people across the world. He saw divinity in every human being and touched hearts with unconditional love," Reddy said.

According to the chief minister, Baba's contributions to free education and healthcare transformed the lives of lakhs, adding that the Sathya Sai Trust's work even eased the drinking water problem in Palamuru district.

He remarked that the services, extending from Telangana and Andhra Pradesh to Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and many countries across the world, stand as a testament to Baba's belief that service to mankind is service to God.

Reddy observed that the participation of distinguished personalities from across the globe in the centenary celebrations reflects the sanctity and influence of the Sai mission.

The CM said there is a need to further expand Baba's services and that the Telangana government has decided to officially conduct the centenary celebrations under its aegis.

The government will continue to extend full support to strengthen and expand Baba's service initiatives across Telangana, he added.

Thousands of devotees from acros the world are attending the centenary celebrations of Sathya Sai Baba at Prasanthi Nilayam in Puttaparthi.