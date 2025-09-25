Sarjapur Campus Not Intended for Public Thoroughfare, Wipro Responds to CM Siddaramaiah

Bengaluru: Responding to a specific suggestion from Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to open its Wipro Sarjapur campus for public vehicular movement to reduce vehicular congestion on Outer Ring Road (ORR) ikn Bengaluru, Founder Chairman of Wipro Limited Azim Premji made it clear to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah “It is an exclusive (Sarjapur campus) private property owned by a listed company not intended for public thoroughfare.”

Azim Premji on Thursday responded to a letter from Chief Minister Siddaramaiah addressed to him on September 19 and a reply came from Azim Premji on September 24.

In the letter to Chief Minister, Azim Premji stated Sarjapur campus is a Special Economic Zone (SEZ) providing services to global customers, our contractual conditions mandate stringent, non-negotiable access control norms for governance and compliance and said “Public vehicular movement through a private property would not be effective as a sustainable, long-term solution (to ease vehicular congestion).”

Azim Premji assured Wipro’s commitment to partner with the State Government to find a lasting solution for Bengaluru’s mobility challenges and stated “We believe a collaborative, data-driven approach will yield the most impactful results for our city.”

In order to address traffic woes, Wipro Founder Chairman asked Chief Minister Siddaramaiah “to commission a comprehensive, scientific study led by an entity with world class expertise in urban transport management.”

He told the Chief Minister that Wipro will engage in a scientific study by world class expertise in urban transport management to improve vehicular congestion in Bengaluru city and he assured to share a significant portion of the cost for this expert study.

It may be recalled here, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on September 19 wrote a letter to Azim Premji asking to explore the possibility of allowing limited vehicular movement through Wipro Sarjapur campus during peak hours to reduce congestion on Outer Ring Road (ORR) by about 30 percent.

Siddaramaiah told Azim Premji that his support to allow limited vehicular movement will go a long way in easing traffic bottlenecks, enhancing commuter experience and contributing to livable Bengaluru.