SAP to Increase its Investment in Hyderabad: SAP Labs India Head Sindhu
HYDERABAD: Sindhu Gangadharan, the managing director of SAP Labs India, is one of the high profile persons in the German enterprise software company as she oversees the operations in one of fastest growing economies like India. She also heads SAP Labs’ customer innovation services at global level.
Present in India for the last 26 years, SAP Labs India operates the company’s largest R&D hub its headquarters and employs 40 per cent of its global R&D workforce spread over five locations in India — Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Pune and Gurgaon. The company has more than 15,600 employees in India.Gangadharan expects India to be a growth centre for SAP Labs and reveals the company’s insights on various topics during an interview with Deccan Chronicle.
If you just look at the nature of our business, we are helping the world's largest businesses run at their best. About 99 of the top 100 companies in the world run on SAP Labs and 97 of the top greenest companies in the world run on SAP Labs. 80 per cent of our half a million customers worldwide are SME customers. We have the power to transform those business processes using AI.
Q. But when one thinks about SAP Labs, there's a perception that it is meant only for the large companies.
Q. What percentage of your staff is currently focused on AI, especially in India?
There's huge value for the small and mid sized businesses to automate and accelerate their business with AI because we really help in making sure that whatever we are building in our core is relevant for their business. It's reliable and also what we call responsible AI.
Hyderabad is a very important growth location for us. We will soon establish SAP Labs as an entity in Hyderabad. Now we are operating at an SEZ and we would soon be moving into an STPI for better flexibility.
So we're definitely going to increase our investment in Hyderabad, which is an absolutely pivotal market for labs. It's a very prominent hub for us from an innovation and a talent point of view, especially the deep skilling talent pool that we can tap into. So we are looking at 2025 to shift to an STPI.
Q. The Telangana government is planning to set up a Skilling University in Hyderabad. Are you willing to be a part of it?
We have strong collaboration with the Edu Net Foundation to promote upskilling in Telangana. In fact, in March, we announced the expansion into Telangana through our CSR programme Code Unnati. We are upskilling several thousands of students and also faculty members, because we think the talent that comes out of the universities are trained by the faculty. The idea is to make sure that engineering students in the underprivileged areas are upskilled and face the selection based on merit. So, I always support strong collaboration between the government, and corporations like us, academia and society.