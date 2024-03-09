Sanjay, Jhanvi not in Pushpa 2

Rubbishing the reports that B-town star Sanjay Dutt would be doing a special appearance in much-hyped ‘Pushpa 2’ as baseless, a source close to the production house adds, “We don’t know how these rumors have cropped up because the producer and director didn’t even discuss his name,” he adds. He further claims that Sanjay Dutt has done many films like ‘KGF 2’ and 'LEO’ and how can he be special for a massive project film like ‘Pushpa 2’. “Frankl Sanjay Dutt is overexposed in the south since he is doing more films here. If they want some actor, they would rope in a bigger refreshing star, to trigger hype for the special role,” he adds.Talking about B-town diva Janhvi Kapoor doing a special number in the film, the source points out, “These reports are baseless again since they haven’t signed Janhvi Kapoor for a special song, although they have signed her opposite superstar Ram Charan for their other massive film since she is happening actress,” he informs.He claims that they would be deciding about a ‘special song’ like “Oo Antara’ and the actress for the same sometime this month's end and would find someone happening and rocking in varied industries. “It is a bit too early to talk about the actress for a special number and they will let know once they find the right diva,” he adds.Nonetheless, the much-hyped action adventure “Pushpa The Rule’ has raised huge expectations and it is one of the much-expected movies in Indian cinema. “It will be another masterpiece from Allu Arjun and Sukumar and it will surely live up to soaring expectations," he concludes.