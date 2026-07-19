Is That Salman Khan? ask Fans After He Appears Frail

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, who will turn 61 this December, has sparked concern among social media users following his latest public appearance. Dressed in a beige shirt, blue denims and a baseball cap, the actor appeared with a subdued look in a viral video, prompting fans to discuss his health and physique online.

Earlier this month, Salman once again spoke about the physical toll of his work while discussing his upcoming film Mathrubhumi. Speaking about the challenges of portraying a soldier in the much-awaited film, the actor admitted that the role has been physically demanding.

Salman, who made his debut as a lead actor with Maine Pyar Kiya and won millions of hearts with his charming screen presence, has long remained one of Bollywood's biggest stars. However, his recent appearance has left many fans worried, especially after he spoke publicly about his health.

He is the inspiration for every gym going boy/guy in India unlike you cockroach parasite who feed on such tweets

"Of course, it is physically demanding every year, every month, every day and every hour. I have to give a lot more time now. Earlier, I used to finish all this in a week or two. Now it takes more time. I have been running, working out, kicking and punching. In this film, all these things are required. For Sikandar, the action and character were different. For Mathrubhumi, everything is different," Salman said in an interview.

During an appearance on The Great Indian Kapil Show last year, Salman also revealed that he has been battling multiple serious medical conditions, including a brain aneurysm, an arteriovenous malformation (AVM) and trigeminal neuralgia.

"I'm out here breaking my bones every day—ribs are fractured. I'm working despite having trigeminal neuralgia, there's an aneurysm in the brain, yet I'm still working. There is also an AV malformation, and still, I'm carrying on," the actor had said.

Despite the health challenges and the demanding nature of his work, Salman has continued to honour his professional commitments and remains actively involved in filming and other projects.

The viral video triggered a flood of reactions on X, with many users expressing concern over Salman's appearance. Several fans felt the actor looked visibly weaker than before.

One user wrote, "He is looking so weak. I think he is mentally disturbed. Health condition also not looking good." Another commented, "Aneurysm disturbed his brain, he is going through medication for brain," referring to the medical conditions Salman has publicly disclosed. These are personal opinions shared by social media users and have not been independently verified.

