On the occasion of World Heart Day, he served as the chief guest at an event organized by the Foundation at the Rainbow Children's Hospital in Hyderabad. Sai Tej commended the foundation's efforts to address heart-related issues in children and made a donation to support their cause. He emphasized the importance of coming together to ensure a healthy future for children.

On the work front, he tasted big success with the spooky thriller "Virupaksha," but his other film "Bro The Avatar' with his uncle Pawan Kalyan failed to impress the viewers. Right now, he is doing a period drama set in 1947-67 in Rayalaseema region and is billed to be a magnum opus.