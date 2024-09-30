Sai Dharam Tej donates Rs. 5 Lakh for heart ailments
After donating Rs. 20 lahks to assist those affected by heavy rains and floods in the two Telugu states, Sai Dharam Tej also visited Vijayawada, where he contributed Rs. 2 lahks to Amma Orphanage and Rs. 3 lakh to other service organizations. Actor Sai Dharam Tej, nephew of Chiranjeevi, extending his largesse, donated Rs 5 lakhs to Pure Little Hearts Foundation.
On the occasion of World Heart Day, he served as the chief guest at an event organized by the Foundation at the Rainbow Children's Hospital in Hyderabad. Sai Tej commended the foundation's efforts to address heart-related issues in children and made a donation to support their cause. He emphasized the importance of coming together to ensure a healthy future for children.
On the work front, he tasted big success with the spooky thriller "Virupaksha," but his other film "Bro The Avatar' with his uncle Pawan Kalyan failed to impress the viewers. Right now, he is doing a period drama set in 1947-67 in Rayalaseema region and is billed to be a magnum opus.
