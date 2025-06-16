Russian Air Attack Damaged Boeing Offices In Ukraine

A building used by Boeing (BA.N), opens new tab in Kyiv was badly damaged in a recent large-scale Russian air attack, the Financial Times reported on Sunday, citing six people familiar with the matter and photographs seen by the newspaper.

Russia launched air attacks on Kyiv early last week, using 315 drones and seven missiles in strikes that also hit other parts of the country, Ukraine's Air Force said on Tuesday.

Boeing's building was among the targets hit on Sunday night, the newspaper reported, citing two Boeing employees, three Ukrainian officials and the head of the American Chamber of Commerce in Ukraine.

Despite the damage to its building in Kyiv, there had been "no operational disruption", Andriy Koryagin, deputy general director of Boeing's operation in Ukraine, told the newspaper.

Another official Boeing spokesperson declined to comment to the Financial Times on the attack, except to say that the U.S. plane maker prioritises the safety and security of its employees, none of whom were harmed during the bombardment.

Boeing employs more than 1,000 people across Ukraine, according to the report.

Reuters could not immediately confirm the report. Boeing and the American Chamber of Commerce in Ukraine did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.