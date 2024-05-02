RPF's Swift Action Helps Reunite Boy With Parents in Dornakal

Hyderabad: Swift action taken by the Railway Protection Force (RPF) helped in reuniting a 13-year-old boy Nandeshwar with his parents in Dornakal on Thursday.



The boy hailing from Dornakal was found wandering near the booking office on Platform – 1 raising suspicions. Upon inquiry, it was revealed that he ran away from home. In coordination with Childline authorities, the RPF police ensured the safe handover of the boy to the appropriate authorities. Following the directives of the Child Welfare Committee (CWC), he was reunited with his parents.

RPF under Operation “Nanhe Fariste” is making continuous efforts to trace the missing or leftover children in trains and at railway station and hand over to authorities concerned.

During the year-2024, the RPF Secunderabad rescued 48 children and they were handed over to Child helpline authorities. This operation is conducted on trains and railway premises underlines the alertness of the on duty staff and the motive of RPF to ensure a safe and secure environment to the children and securing them from trap of child labour and human trafficking thereby enhancing the overall experience and confidence in the railway system.