Road caves in after sewerage pipeline in Goshamahal collapses

Telangana
PTI
23 Oct 2024 7:16 AM GMT
A road leading to Chaknawadi in Goshamahal caved in due to a sewerage pipeline collapse late Tuesday night, narrowly avoiding a disaster. (Photo: By Arrangement)

Hyderabad: A road leading to Chaknawadi in Goshamahal caved in due to a sewerage pipeline collapse late Tuesday night, narrowly avoiding a disaster.

According to eyewitnesses, a portion of the road near Darusalam Road, leading to Chaknawadi, caved in due to a sewerage pipeline collapse. The incident happened around 2 am, and fortunately, no one was injured. Locals stated that this was not the first time the same nullah (drain) had collapsed, with a similar incident occurring 200 meters away in the past.

The collapse has caused significant disruption to traffic in the area, and officials have been notified to initiate repair work.


