Revanth Seeks Details on Saudi Tragedy; Helplines Issued

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy expressed shock over the tragic bus accident in Saudi Arabia involving Indian pilgrims travelling from Mecca to Medina. Media reports indicated that several victims may be from Hyderabad.

Responding immediately, the Chief Minister directed the Chief Secretary and the DGP to gather complete details, including the number of people from Telangana. He instructed them to coordinate with the Union Ministry of External Affairs and the Saudi Embassy and to take necessary relief measures without delay.

Following the Chief minister's directions, Chief Secretary Ramakrishna Rao alerted Resident Commissioner Gaurav Uppal in New Delhi, asking him to urgently collect and share information about Telangana residents affected in the incident.

A control room has been set up at the Secretariat to assist families of the victims.

Control Room Numbers:

+91 79979 59754

+91 99129 19545