Hyderabad: Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Thursday held a video conference with officials to review the situation in cyclone-affected areas and issued key directions to ensure smooth paddy procurement despite adverse weather conditions.

He instructed the Civil Supplies Department to continuously issue necessary guidelines to district collectors regarding field-level measures at procurement centers. The Chief Minister emphasized that paddy procurement should be given top priority and directed that a mandal-level officer be appointed as a special officer for every procurement center to oversee operations.

In areas where storage is difficult due to rains, the Chief Minister suggested shifting the procured paddy to nearby function halls to prevent spoilage. He also ordered that collectors must receive daily 24-hour status reports from every procurement center, warning that officials who fail to submit reports or neglect their duties will face immediate action.

Revanth Reddy made it clear that all officials must remain in the field until normalcy is restored. He further directed district collectors and SPs to set up joint monitoring centers to oversee relief and traffic management, particularly on damaged roads.

Additionally, he asked officials to closely monitor tanks, streams, irrigation projects, and low-level culverts, and alert local residents in advance wherever there is a risk of flooding.