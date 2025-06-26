Retired Women Caught in B’Hills Gambling Raid

Hyderabad: A former manager from the Exhibition Grounds and eight other women, most of them retired professionals, were caught red-handed during a card gambling raid conducted by Banjara Hills police.

Acting on credible information, police teams raided a residence at Road No. 12, Banjara Hills, late on Tuesday. The house belonged to L. Naviyatha, 65, a former Exhibition Grounds manager, who was also the organiser of the gathering. Officers found the women playing a card game using decks, allegedly for money.

Those apprehended included B. Kamala, a retired school assistant, K. Madhavi from Vijayawada, T. Padmaja, a resident of Hafeezpet, S. Rajeshwari, a businesswoman from Film Nagar, S. Mahender Kaur from Shahinayatgunj, A. Sathyavati, B. Karuna, a retired bank employee, and S. Shaila, a retired chartered accountant from Ongole.

Police said the women were engaged in gambling by pooling money and playing cards. The team seized `1,45,800 in cash, nine card boxes, loose playing cards and card sticks during the operation.

All nine women were taken into custody and booked under Sections 3 and 4 of the Telangana Gaming Act. The case was registered at Banjara Hills police station. Further investigation is underway to determine whether the house was regularly used for such activities.

Gambling Laws Under Telangana Gaming Act

While Three Cards (Teen Patti) is considered a game of chance, a Task Force official confirmed that the game is illegal. The widely played ‘Teen Patti’ is classified as an offence, whereas rummy is not—provided it is played with 13 cards and does not involve cash.

The officer explained, “We usually receive a tip-off either from neighbours or police sources. During the raid, we seize the cash and cards and deposit them with the local court. Meanwhile, the accused are detained and served notices to cooperate with the investigation.”

The case is booked under Sections 3 and 4 of the Telangana Gaming Act, 1974. Section 3 applies to the gaming house or the landlord, while Section 4 pertains to the organisers and players.

Section 3 states: “Any person who opens, keeps, operates, or uses, or permits to be used, any common gaming house or online gaming, or conducts or assists in conducting the business of any common gaming house, or advances or furnishes money for gaming therein, shall be punishable.”

Section 4 states: “Whoever is found gaming, or present for the purpose of gaming, in a common gaming house shall, on conviction, be punishable with imprisonment for a term which may extend to six months or with fine which may extend to three thousand rupees, or with both.”

One of the common misconceptions is that participants often claim no jokers were used, but this does not negate the gambling charge, said the Inspector. The law will still apply if cash is involved — even in the case of rummy. The cash is seized in the presence of panch witnesses. If the case results in acquittal, the cash is returned; if convicted, the amount is forfeited to the government.

Punishment under both sections includes:

Up to three months’ imprisonment or more

Fine ranging from `500 to `2,000

Or both, in the case of first-time offenders