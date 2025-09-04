HYDERABAD: Muttineni Venkateswarlu, a retired government employee, has donated his residential property worth over Rs 4 crore to the Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple at Yadagirigutta.

The G+3 building with a penthouse, located in Tilaknagar, Hyderabad, was officially registered in the deity’s name at the sub-registrar’s office in Chikkadpally. The registration was completed in the presence of the temple’s executive officer Venkata Rao.

Venkateswarlu handed over the documents to EO Venkata Rao, temple chairman Bhaskarayani Narasimha Murthy and other officials. The temple authorities honoured him with a sacred shawl and prasadam in recognition of his devotion.

Endowments minister Konda Surekha and principal secretary Shailaja Ramaiyar congratulated Venkateswarlu for his act of generosity. EO Venkata Rao wished that Lord Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy’s blessings continue to guide him and his family.

Temple authorities described the donation as a shining example of faith and generosity.