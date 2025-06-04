BENGALURU : At least 11 people were killed and many others injured in a stampede caused by overcrowding outside the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, officials said. The incident occurred during a felicitation ceremony organised by the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) to honour the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) players for their IPL 2025 victory. The stampede is believed to have taken place around 5 pm.

Doctors at Vydehi Multi-Speciality Hospital attributed the deaths to suffocation during the stampede. Dr Sumedha from the hospital told reporters that four people referred to the hospital were declared dead on arrival. The others were treated for minor injuries.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah estimated that nearly two lakh people had gathered around the venue — far exceeding its capacity — and announced a magisterial inquiry into the incident. The inquiry officer will have 15 days to submit a report. The Chief Minister termed the incident “unexpected” and promised strict action against those found responsible. He also announced ex gratia compensation to the families of the deceased and assured free treatment for the 47 injured, all of whom are reported to be out of danger.

While the Chinnaswamy Stadium has a seating capacity of around 35,000, the crowd that gathered around the venue far exceeded this number. Many fans reportedly broke through barricades at the gates — particularly at Gate No. 12 — trying to enter the stadium for a glimpse of the felicitation ceremony, triggering the stampede.

𝗢𝗳𝗳𝗶𝗰𝗶𝗮𝗹 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝘁𝗲𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁: 𝗥𝗼𝘆𝗮𝗹 𝗖𝗵𝗮𝗹𝗹𝗲𝗻𝗴𝗲𝗿𝘀 𝗕𝗲𝗻𝗴𝗮𝗹𝘂𝗿𝘂 We are deeply anguished by the unfortunate incidents that have come to light through media reports regarding public gatherings all over Bengaluru in anticipation of the team’s arrival this… pic.twitter.com/C0RsCUzKtQ





Eyewitnesses described chaotic scenes. One woman, who managed to enter the stadium, later learned that her daughter had died in the stampede. Videos circulating on social media showed an unconscious man being carried on someone’s shoulders for medical help, while bystanders tried to revive another unresponsive individual. An eyewitness said the size of the crowd was beyond what the police could control.

Thousands of fans, some waving the home team's red flags, lined the streets around the stadium as the team arrived in a bus. Television visuals showed people climbing trees and the stadium walls to get a better view. The KSCA had scheduled the ceremony between 5 pm and 6 pm, clearly stating that entry would be allowed only to those with valid tickets or passes. However, the crowd surged towards the narrow entry gates, resulting in a crush that led to the tragedy.

Crowds had begun gathering near the stadium and at nearby Metro stations from Wednesday morning. The Bengaluru police had issued advisories asking the public to avoid the Central Business District due to the event.

As a precaution, home minister Dr G. Parameshwar had earlier denied permission for an open parade and stated that the players would travel by bus to participate in the felicitation ceremony.

State BJP president B.Y. Vijayendra questioned the government’s handling of the event, stating, “Mumbai successfully hosted a massive World Cup parade without any stampede. So why did Bengaluru fall short?”

Janata Dal (Secular) state president and Union Minister for Large Scale Industries H.D. Kumaraswamy blamed the tragedy on “a lack of proper planning and a complete failure to take precautionary measures.”