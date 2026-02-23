VIROSH: Vijay Deverakonda-Rashmika Finally Announce Wedding

In a heartfelt announcement surrounding what is being celebrated as the biggest wedding of the year, Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna revealed that their wedding will officially be known as “The Wedding of VIROSH.”

The couple shared a personal note explaining that the name wasn’t inspired by planners or family traditions, but by their fans — who years ago lovingly combined their names into “VIROSH.” What began as a fan-coined identity gradually became a symbol of affection, and now defines this landmark moment in their lives.



Long before any wedding plans were made, fans had already given their bond a meaning. By naming their wedding after this fan-created identity, Vijay and Rashmika ensured their supporters are not mere spectators, but part of their celebration. This gesture reflects the couple’s belief that this milestone belongs as much to the people who stood by them as it does to them.



Sharing a personal note, the couple said:



“Our Dearest loves,



Before we made any plans,

before we chose anything for ourselves—

you were already there.

With so much love,

you gave us a name.

You called us ‘VIROSH’.

So today — with full hearts,

we name our coming together in your honour.

We would like to name it —

‘The Wedding of VIROSH’.

Thank you for holding us with so much love.

You are a part of us — always.

Biggest hugs and full love!”

By embracing a name gifted by admirers, the couple has transformed a private ceremony into a shared celebration. The wedding is not just a spectacle, but a tribute to loyalty, memories, and years of unwavering support — turning their biggest life moment into an experience fans can feel part of, every step of the way.

