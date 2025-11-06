Is Rashmika and Vijay Destination Wedding on Cards?

Since their engagement in October, Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Devarakonda have become the talk of the town, with fans excitedly celebrating the transformation of the beloved Tollywood on-screen pair into a real-life couple.

Devarakonda confirmed the news of their engagement in October, a quiet ceremony that was held in Hyderabad for their close friends and family. But newer reports suggest that their wedding will be much grander.

According to a post by The Cine Gossips, the couple is set to marry on 26 February next year at a beautiful royal palace in Udaipur, Rajasthan. While fans call it "the most awaited wedding of the year," both stars are yet to address the rumours.

When asked about their engagement at a promotional event for her film 'Thamma', Mandanna smiled and replied with a simple 'Everyone is aware about it' - a response that has elicited more enthusiasm amongst the couple's fanbase.

Although the engagement was a private affair, Devarakonda's team confirmed to Hindustan Times that he and Mandanna were engaged, adding that the two would likely tie the knot this coming February.

2025 has been a busy year for Mandanna, who has starred in major releases from 'Chhaava', 'Sikandar', 'Kuberaa', and 'Thamma'. Her next mainstream film, 'The Girlfriend', is set to be released tomorrow, 7 November.

While this year has been relatively slow for Devarakonda - with his film 'Kingdom' underperforming at the box office - his upcoming period drama with Rahul Sankrithyan is stirring anticipation among fans.





The article has been written by Tejasree Kallakrinda, an intern at Deccan Chronicle