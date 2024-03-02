Rana Daggubati to headline a supernatural thriller?

The producers of worldwide blockbuster ‘Baahubali’ are reportedly holding discussions with hotshot Rana Daggubati for their upcoming thriller. After a gap, renowned Arka Media Works is planning to dish out a supernatural thriller with Rana since he aptly fits the bill. “It will be a high budget supernatural thriller but with a modern tweak to the story. It will be designed as a trendy spooky thriller and the script work is almost done. Shooting is expected to commence very soon,’ says a source .Probably, they intend to cash in on the latest trend in Tollywood which has witnessed big hits like ‘Virupaksha’ and ‘Maa Polimera 2’ which revolved around black magic and evil spirits. “This new-age horror flick was supposed to start much earlier but as they were waiting for a big star and actress, it was delayed a bit. However, it will go on floors this April with Rana coming on board,” he informs.In fact, Arka Media have delivered movies in varied genres including ‘Vedam’, ‘Maryada Ramana’, ‘Anagana Oka Dheerudu’ and Panjaa before ‘Baahubali’ catapulted them onto the world stage and popularized the banner all over. “Baahubali was a game changer for the banner and also their association with ace director S S Rajamouli has strengthened over the years,” he adds. They were the ones who made ‘Pelli SandaD’ and introduced Sreeleela into the industry who later became a sensation of sorts.