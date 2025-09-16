Rajnath To Attend Liberation Day Fete In Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: Defence minister Rajnath Singh who will lead the Hyderabad Liberation Day celebrations at the Parade Grounds today arrived in Hyderabad on Tuesday evening.

On arrival at the Begumpet airport, Rajnath Singh was greeted among others by BJP state president N. Ramchander Rao, MPs D.K. Aruna, Etala Rajendar, Dr K. Laxman, Konda Vishweshar Reddy, M. Raghunandan Rao and several other party leaders including some MLAs.

Rajnath Singh will be the chief guest at the Hyderabad Liberation Day celebrations at 8 am organised by the Union government to mark integration of the then princely state of Hyderabad into the Indian Union on September 17. Also, to take part in the event will be Union ministers G. Kishan Reddy, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Bandi Sanjay Kumar. The event will see a special parade by units of paramilitary forces and cultural presentations.

Later, Rajnath Singh is scheduled to unveil a statue of former prime minister Atal Behari Vajpayee at the Cantonment Park, close to the Parade Grounds at 10 am.