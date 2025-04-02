Rajinikanth's Coolie OTT Rights Sold For Whopping Sum

Superstar Rajinikanth’s upcoming movie Coolie is one of the most awaited films of the year from Tamil cinema. The makers of the pan-Indian movie recently wrapped up its shoot, and the film is currently in the post-production stage.

Coolie is set to hit theaters in the second half of the year.



Reports suggest that the digital rights of Coolie have been acquired by Prime Video for a whopping Rs 110 crore. However, it is unclear whether the makers have officially sold the digital rights for the said total. This news has been widely circulated on social media, but an official announcement from the production team is still awaited. The rumoured amount, if true, makes it one of the most high-yielding OTT deals of our times.



An action thriller, Coolie is written and directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and produced by Sun Pictures. The film features an ensemble cast. Akkineni Nagarjuna, Upendra, Soubin Shahir, Sathyaraj, Shruti Haasan, and Reba Monica John will be seen in prominent roles.

Shot in various locations in Bangkok and Indian cities like Vizag and Chennai (besides a schedule in Ramoji Film City), Coolie completed its shoot in about 150 working days. Anirudh Ravichander is creating the m