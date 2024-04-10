Rainfall across Telangana likely till Sunday

Hyderabad: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast an extended period of rainfall across Telangana, starting from Wednesday night and continuing until April 14. This wet spell is predicted to bring a much-needed respite from the scorching heat as the temperatures are likely to fall.

IMD warned of thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and squalls over the next five days. Districts like Adilabad, Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial and Nizamabad, among others, are expected to experience these conditions, potentially impacting everyday activities.

Moving into April 11, the weather disturbance will expand to cover more areas, including Khammam, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Hyderabad and Rangareddy districts. These regions were advised to prepare for sudden weather changes, which might include gusty winds.

The forecast for April 12 and 13 indicated isolated thunderstorms across the northern and central districts of the state. By Sunday, the thunderstorms are likely to intensify, featuring lightning and strong winds at speeds of 30-40 kmph across various isolated locations throughout the state.

Thunderstorms are likely in Hyderabad over the weekend. The temperature in the city, which touched a high of 38.1 degrees Celsius on Tuesday, is expected to cool down post-rainfall.