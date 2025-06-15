BENGALURU: The Railway Protection Force (RPF) of Satellite Goods Terminal, Whitefield, Bengaluru raided a firm in Narasapura of Kolar district and nabbed a person alleged to have been involved in unauthorized procurement and sale of railway e-tickets. He was arrested later and subsequently released on self-surety bail bond.

Following the raid, RPF personnel served summons on the accused person under section 180B of the Railways Act, 1989 and responding to the summons, the accused person appeared for questioning. The raid was led by Sub-Inspector, RPF, Venkatesh Murthy and personnel on June 13.

During his questioning, the accused admitted to operating an unauthorised ticketing business and confessed to using multiple personal IRCTC user IDs to book railway e-tickets and selling them to customers on demand by charging a commission from them ranging from Rs 200 to Rs 300 per ticket, said a press release here on Sunday.

Upon examination, railway officials came across four personal IRCTC user IDs and passwords linked to his email account. The accused voluntarily handed over a mobile phone used in the unauthorized railway ticketing business. From the accused, officials recovered one live e-ticket valued at Rs 2,335 and 15 completed journey e-tickets.

After following all legal procedures, the release said, the accused was taken into custody and a case was registered against him under Section 143 of the Railways Act, 1989 at Bengaluru Cantonment Post. He was later released on self-surety bail bond under prescribed terms.