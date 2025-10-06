Raidurg Wins Rs.177cr Acre Bid, Sets Record

Hyderabad: Setting an unprecedented benchmark for land value in the city, the auction conducted by Telangana Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (TGIIC) fetched a record-breaking price of ₹177 crore per acre at Raidurg, Hyderabad Knowledge City on Monday. Elsewhere, the Housing Board set another benchmark, selling a 513-square-yard HIG open plot at Chintal for ₹1.14 lakh per square yard against a base price of ₹80,000.

The path-breaking auction for the 7.67-acre land parcel was bagged by MSN Realty for a total of ₹1,357.59 crore — the highest-ever amount realised in any government-led auction in Telangana. This landmark deal has eclipsed the previous record of ₹100.75 crore per acre fetched for 3.6 acres at Neopolis, Kokapet during HMDA auctions under the previous BRS regime.

The soaring price reflects Hyderabad’s meteoric land value growth under the present Congress government headed by Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy. In 2017, Raidurg land parcels under the BRS regime fetched ₹42.59 crore per acre for 2.84 acres. Five years later, Neopolis, Kokapet auctions in 2022 achieved up to ₹100.75 crore per acre.

The latest bid is nearly 75 per cent higher than that benchmark, firmly establishing Raidurg’s position as the epicentre of Hyderabad’s Knowledge City and its expanding commercial corridor.

The auction was conducted by TGIIC with JLL India and MSTC as partners, who acted as exclusive transaction advisers. It drew participation from leading national and regional developers, reflecting robust investor confidence in Hyderabad’s long-term growth and the strategic value of Raidurg. Officials described the outcome as a reflection of the government’s sustained policy support to position Telangana as an investment magnet.

“The record price of ₹177 crore per acre reflects the strong confidence that investors and developers have in Hyderabad’s long-term potential and the Telangana Rising-2047 story,” TGIIC vice-chairman and managing director K. Shashanka said. He added that the auction outcome reaffirmed the efforts of Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy and industries minister D. Sridhar Babu to create a transparent, business-friendly ecosystem that cements Hyderabad’s reputation as one of India’s most attractive investment destinations.

A spokesperson from JLL India termed the deal a “demonstration of Hyderabad’s exceptional market strength, robust investor sentiment, and its evolution into a truly global business hub.”

In a related development, the Telangana Housing Board also witnessed record-breaking sales on Monday during a public auction of residential plots in Chintal under the Quthbullapur zone. A square yard of land was sold for an impressive ₹1.14 lakh against a base price of ₹80,000 for a 513-square-yard HIG open plot.

Another 389-square-yard HIG plot fetched ₹1 lakh per square yard. Housing Board vice-chairman V.P. Gautam said the auction, which involved 18 open plots and four flats, generated approximately ₹44.24 crore from 27 bidders, with the average price per square yard reaching ₹91,947.

Officials noted that Chintal crossing the ₹1 lakh-per-square-yard mark mirrors trends in high-demand areas like Gachibowli, signalling that Hyderabad’s real estate boom is extending beyond premium zones to emerging residential hubs as well.