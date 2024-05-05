Hyderabad: The Commissioner of Food Safety, a wing of Department of Health, Medical & Family Welfare has raided Karachi Bakery in Mozzam-Jahi Market and found out expired stocks of Rusks, biscuits, candy, chocolate cakes, toasts and buns worth Rs 5,200. All these products were discarded by the officials.



The other violations include,dates not displayed on pastries and cakes, violating the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) regulations.



The officials have also found out multiple unlabelled products violating FSSAI Act.

At Clove Vegetarian Fine Dine in Himayatnagar, officials officials expired products, including cheese, syrup, and sandwich breads.

Similarly, Creamstone outlet in the same area was found serving cakes without expiry dates.



At Moazzam Jahi Market, a Bilal Icecream outlet was caught operating without a valid license and selling counterfeit brand water bottles.



Firefly restaurant faced citations for hygiene and pest-related violations, while Air Live was found using substandard water bottles at Sarath City Mall. Taco Bell, also located in the mall, was found of reusing oil.

