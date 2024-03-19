Radisson Drugs Case: Officials Have No Solid Evidence

Hyderabad: Although, blood and urine tests of all accused in the Radisson drugs case, came negative, the police are determined to dive deeper into the matter. Towards this, they are planning to subject the accused to additional tests as part of their ongoing investigation.

Dr Vineeth, DCP Madhapur, said "We are committed to a thorough investigation. We will conduct additional drug-related tests on the accused.”

However, authorities have been consistently failing to produce concrete evidence in serial drug cases involving Tollywood celebrities. Despite extensive investigations and interrogations, the authorities have been facing challenges in gathering substantial proof to support their allegations, raising doubts about the effectiveness of the investigative process. In several instances, cases were dismissed by the court due to insufficient evidence and absence of credible witnesses.

In previous instances related to the Tollywood drugs case, six out of eight cases filed against celebrities were dismissed by a city court. The excise department has come under fire for alleged lapses in following standard protocols during the investigation and the failure to gather evidence.

The Tollywood drugs case started with a crackdown on Calvin Mascarenhas in 2018.

“Drug testing methods vary and are dependent on the substance that is being screened but common tests include urine, blood, hair, and saliva analysis. Each test has its own detection window and can provide invaluable information,” said psychiatrist Dr D. Kesav.

It's ironic how individuals involved in drug related cases seem to evade authorities and appear only when the situation seems favourable, wondered social activist Thakur Singh. It is crucial for authorities to conduct thorough and transparent investigations to build people’s trust in the legal system, he said.