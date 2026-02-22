Race Heats Up for Rajya Sabha Posts in Telangana

Nizamabad: With two Rajya Sabha seats from Telangana set to fall vacant on April 9, 2026, senior leaders of the ruling Congress are stepping up efforts to secure nomination, triggering intense lobbying within the party.

The vacancies will arise following the end of the terms of K.R. Suresh Reddy and Abhishek Manu Singhvi. Party sources indicated that the Congress high command is likely to renominate Singhvi, while the second seat is expected to go to a senior leader from the State.

K.R. Suresh Reddy, a native of Nizamabad district, was elected to the Rajya Sabha from the BRS. Leaders from Nizamabad are now hopeful of staking claim to the seat. Names doing the rounds include former Balkonda MLA Eravathri Anil, former Nizamabad MP Madhu Yashki, former PCC president V. Hanumanth Rao, and other senior leaders.

Sources said Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, in consultation with the Congress national leadership, would take the final call on the nominations. Leaders such as Vem Narender Reddy and Harkara Venugopal are also said to be in the race, with social representation expected to play a key role in the decision-making process.

A senior Congress leader said the high command would consider political experience, social equations and organisational needs before finalising the candidates.