Process begins for re-opening of Lord Jagannath’s Ratna Bhandar

Bhubaneshwar: The process of re-opening of Lord Jagannath’s Ratna Bhandar began on Sunday morning with the priests obtaining Agyna Mala from Lord Shri Loknath.



Agyan Mala is a garland of permission which is symbolically obtained from Lord Shri Loknath temple to re-open Ratna Bhandar.

Ratna Bhadar is Lord Jagannath’s treasure trove where the jewellery and gems worth thousands of crores of the deity are stored. It was last opened in 1978.

There was long-standing demand from different quarters for re-opening Ratna Bhadar for its re-enumeration and inventorisation. Top Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, home minister Amit Shah and defence minister Rajnath Singh, had promised during the election campaign that Ratna Bhandar will be reopened if the BJP comes to power in the state.

During the re-enumeration and inventorisation process, the jewellery and gems will be shifted to some temporary treasury and the original Ratna Bhandar will undergo repair work.

According to Sri Jagannath Temple Administration chief administrator Dr Arabinda Padhee, the Odisha government has issued a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for re-opening of Ratna Bhandar.

Ratna Bhandar will be reopened at 1.28 pm.

Justice Biswanath Rath, the leader of Ratna Bhandar re-opening committee, said the mission of unlocking the treasury trove began after all the members offered prayers at Shri Loknath temple.

A team of Snake Helpline has been deployed to help the members who are engaged in the reopening work of Ratna Bhandar. It is believed that the treasure trove of Lord Jagannath is guarded by snakes.

Though an attempt was made in 2018 to re-open Ratna Bhandar, the team members could not succeed as they reportedly found risks in opening the chamber, apprehending some kind mishap due to its dilapidating conditions. Some members even then said they heard hissing sounds of snakes.

Archaeological Survey of India ASI superintendent D.B. Gadanayak informed that engineers and workers have already been kept in readiness for the required repair work.

Ratna Bhandar was last opened for examination of the inventory in 1978 when present Chhattisgarh governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan was Odisha law minister. Incidentally, Biswa Bhusan’s son Prithwiraj Harichandan is now the law minister who is leading the Ratna Bhandar re-opening mission.

There are three chambers in the Ratna Bhandar. The ornaments kept in the inner chamber are never used. Similarly, the ornaments of the outer chamber are used on the occasions of festivals. And for the daily rituals of the deities, the ornaments kept in the current chamber are used.

The inner chamber, according to the state government sources, has 50 kilograms 600 grams gold and 134 kilograms and 50 grams silver. While the outer chamber contains 95 kilograms and 320 grams of gold and 19 kilograms 480 grams silver, the current chamber has 3 kilograms 480 grams gold and 30 kilograms and 350 grams silver.