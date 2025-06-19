Pro-Palestine Protesters Detained Outside US Consulate in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Police detained several members of the Indian People in Solidarity with Palestine (IPSP), BDS India, and other protestors on Tuesday before they could begin a demonstration outside the US Consulate in Gachibowli, against Israeli attacks in Gaza and the role of the United States in enabling it. The protesters were released in the evening.

Organisers described the detention as brutal and unprovoked and accused the government of suppressing democratic voices. “The voice of dissent only gets louder with each such suppression,” said a statement shared by the organisers. Videos showed people shouting slogans inside the Narsingi police station where they were briefly taken.

IPSP member Bhargavi addressed the gathering there and said the massacre in Palestine had not started recently. “Since October 7, 2023, Israel has escalated its attacks with unprecedented brutality,” she said. She described the systematic killing of over 60,000 Palestinians, including children and women, and referred to the bombing of hospitals and schools as deliberate.

“It is well known that US imperialism backs this genocide. That is why we must stand with the people of Palestine and oppose imperialism,” she said. She added that food, clean water, and medicine are being blocked, and people are being pushed towards extermination.

“As a country once crushed by colonial rule, it is our responsibility to stand by Palestine’s freedom struggle,” Bhargavi said. She called for increased participation in the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions movement and urged people to reject companies supporting Israel.

Dr Suhas, also from IPSP, described the scale of violence as staggering. “Israel has killed over a thousand education personnel,” he said. He spoke of women and children being treated without anaesthesia or basic medical equipment. “Malnutrition and hunger are worsening by the day,” he said, adding, “Every conscious citizen with an iota of humanity will keep speaking for Palestine, no matter the extent and severity of repression. Israel can bomb the last remaining hospital in Palestine, but doctors across the world will take to the street and bring it to its knees.”