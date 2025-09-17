President, Revanth Wish PM Modi on His Birthday

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Wednesday greeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 75th birthday.

Reddy wished the Prime Minister good health, long life and continuous energy in the service of the nation, the Telangana CMO said in a Hindi post on X.

Modi was born on September 17, 1950 in a small town, Vadnagar, in Gujarat.

President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday greeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 75th birthday and praised him for instilling a culture of achieving great goals in the country."Today, the global community is also expressing its faith in your guidance," Murmu said in her birthday greetings to the PM.