Pre-wedding rituals for Sobhita-Naga Chaitanya wedding begin!

It looks like pre-wedding rituals have commenced for the wedding of Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala who are going to tie the knot soon. On Monday, Shobitha shared pictures from a pre-wedding ceremony. She captioned the post ‘Godhuma Pasupu Danchatam…And so it begins!! The phrase translates into ‘crushing wheat and turmeric together in grinding stone’ referring to a traditional Telugu wedding ritual.

In this ceremony, the bride and groom work in tandem to grind wheat, turmeric and other ingredients on a grinding stone. The ritual kickstarts their journey as a couple, highlighting unity, shared responsibility, and the harmony they’’ strive for in their married life.

Earlier, Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala left everyone surprised when they announced their engagement in August. The couple never spoke to the media about their relationship. Now, two months after their surprise engagement, Chaitanya shared the first picture with Dhulipala.

Taking to his Instagram, Naga Chaitanya shared an elevator selfie with Sobhita Dhulipala. He was seen sporting a pair of black baggy pants that he had paired with a grey shirt and black jacket. He pulled his hair back in a sleek hairstyle and wore a pair of black sunglasses. He posed with his hands in his pockets as Dhulipala clicked the selfie. Dhulipala, on the other hand, wore a pair of baggy jeans which she had paired with a black top. She tied her jacket around her waist and tied her hair in a bun. She twinned with her fiancé as she also wore black sunglasses.

On the work front, Chaitanya is currently shooting for ‘Thandel’ where he will star alongside Sai Pallavi. Dhulipala, on the other hand, is currently basking in the success of 'The Night Manager.' She was last seen in the Hindi web series “Love Sitara".