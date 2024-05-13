Polling underway in AP with Jagan, Naidu casting their votes early

Vijayawada: Polling begins in AP with a good number of voters including VVIPs turning up at the polling stations from the early hours of the day in AP on Monday.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy tweeted on ‘X’ advising the people to avail their right to vote by turning up at the polling stations in large numbers. He cast his vote at a polling station located at Bhkaraputam of Pulivendula at about 7.40 am. Later, he said, “You have seen the good governance in the last five years and if you want it to be continued , vote for it for a bright future.”

Telugu Desam chief N. Chandrababu Naidu and his son Lokesh cast his vote at a polling station at Tadepalli.

AP chief electoral officer Mukesh Kumar Meena too cast his vote.

On the other hand, with an exception for one or two cases of poll related violence, polling is going on peacefully with the turn out of voters slowly picking up at the polling stations as the intend to avoid the summer heat.