Polish Minister: Modi dissuaded Putin from using nuclear weapons

Poland's Deputy Foreign Minister and Secretary of State, Wladyslaw Teofil Bartoszewski, on Monday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi played a role in persuading Russian President Vladimir Putin not to use nuclear weapons against Ukraine.Speaking to ANI, Bartoszewski stated that Putin had "threatened" to use tactical nuclear weapons on Ukrainian territory, but calls from India and China influenced his decision to reconsider."President Putin was threatening to use tactical nuclear weapons on the territory of Ukraine. The Americans sent lots of messages for him to not think about it... That didn't necessarily persuade him at first. He received two phone calls- one from the President of China, Xi Jinping, and one from PM Modi, telling him that neither China nor India independently approve of the war.When two major nations which Russia consider to be friendly said don't do it. He decided that it is not a good idea so PM Narendra Modi played a role in it," Bartoszewski said.Bartoszewski, along with several world leaders, is attending the Raisina Dialogue in New Delhi.Additionally, Ukrainian MP Sviatoslav Yurash highlighted India's global influence and noted that PM Modi's recent podcast with American research scientist Lex Fridman aligned with Ukraine's perspective that war should not be permissible."India decides the fate of the 21st century. Therefore, the podcast was just about Ukraine, from what I understand. The podcast was about many other matters that would be key for this century and the future of humanity. That is why, as far as the perspective on the fact that war is impermissible, Ukrainians would very much agree and desire nothing more," Yurash said.During his conversation with Lex Fridman, PM Modi outlined India's approach to peace efforts between Russia and Ukraine."We seek neither to wage war against nature nor to foster strife among nations. We stand for peace and wherever we can act as peacemakers, we have gladly embraced that responsibility", PM Modi said.""Ukraine may hold countless discussions with their allies, but it will bear no fruit. Discussions must include both parties instead," PM Modi added.Reiterating his stance, PM Modi stated, "As for me, I have always maintained that I stand with peace. I am not neutral. I have a stance, and that is peace, and peace is what I strive for."